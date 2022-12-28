Fitbit to phase out support for Google sign-in ahead of new account requirements starting in 2023





Fitbit has begun a transition to fully adopt Google accounts and has issued a warning message on the account login page.

Back in September, we warned you about changes to your Fitbit account. Now, a new message appears on the Fitbit account page warning users that it will remove the option to log in to his Fitbit website using their Google credentials, giving us the first indication of such a change. increase. For those unaware of the change, the company has announced that he will be discontinuing his Fitbit account in 2025.

The move seeks to simplify the account creation and login process. The company isn’t all that surprising since in 2019 he acquired Fitbit. Since then, he has kept the Google name away from his Fitbit. website. Around the same time, the company also added a support page for migrating to Google Accounts.

On their official support page, Fitbit outlines the differences between Fitbit and Google accounts. He also shared that starting next year, you’ll be able to use your Google Account with Fitbit products and services. We now support Google Accounts, but users can continue to use their old Fitbit account for the time being. The customer is asked to verify that he knows the service’s email address and password so that he can seamlessly transition from Fitbit to a Google account if necessary.

If you sign up for a new account or activate a new product, you’ll need to use your Google account. No specific date has been set, but the company says users will be notified when the time is approaching. Having one has benefits such as better security and privacy controls. Additionally, a Google account is required to access some features within Fitbit.

Despite the migration to Google Accounts, the service promises not to use the data obtained for Google advertising. Of course, if you get a new fitness tracker while on vacation and you don’t like the idea of ​​Google owning his Fitbit, it might not be too late to replace. Of course, if you’re looking for alternatives, check out our recommendations for the best fitness trackers on the market.

