How to check Google location history AirDroid





Google Maps started in 2005 as a mapping platform. Since then, it has become the most important invention among several other location technologies. This has influenced the growth of GPS and other digital mapping services on all devices. In 2020, the total number of Google Maps users surpassed his 1 billion. Certainly, several features set the invention apart.

Popular examples include turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic conditions, location history, private parking, route planning by foot, car, bike, etc. This article will show you how to use the location history feature of . app. Additionally, we’ll show you how to review and delete your location history using the mobile and web apps.

Part 1: Google Location History Privacy

User information collected by Google Location History is highly sensitive. For example, exposing a user’s location can pose a very serious security risk. Therefore, Google provides privacy to its users. This privacy agreement between Google and its users was initially not to disclose any location details. However, improvements have been made over the years. In 2019, Google announced major changes to how it stores user data.

The main change is the auto-delete feature.This function is saved and the user’s[マイ アクティビティ]Expected to affect all user data accessible from the page. Therefore, details such as location history, voice commands, and search history are automatically deleted. Prior to that, it was stored indefinitely by Google. However, due to new changes, these data will be deleted after 3 or 18 months, depending on the user’s choice. In June 2020, Google further updated this auto-delete feature for new users.

With new updates, the user auto-delete setting will be turned on by default. However, you can turn it off from your activity management page. This change includes a setting for new users to turn off his Google Location History. However, when turned on, each record is automatically deleted after 18 months. In July 2022, Google announced another piece of news. It says it will remove location data for people who have visited abortion clinics, fertility centers, weight loss clinics, domestic violence centers, and other sensitive locations.

Part 2: How to check your location history on Google Maps

Your location history shows you the places you’ve visited and the routes you’ve taken. In addition, this recording is only available via computer or mobile device. Location history is collected through all apps associated with your Google Account. So even if you delete your location history, similar information may remain in your Google Account. This information was collected through our services, sites and apps.

However, if you want the Location History feature, you must turn it on in the Google Maps Platform. First, your device’s location feature must be turned on all the time.

Open the Google Maps web or mobile app. Click the hamburger sign, profile picture, or initials to load menu options.[タイムライン]A menu option appears. Click. Click the more options or hamburger symbol at the top of the screen again.[設定とプライバシー]Click Options. Tap Location History is turned off to change it. If Location History is turned on, continue to the next step.

1How to use a website to view your location history in Google Maps

You can find your location history using Google Maps web.

2How to see your location history in the Google Maps mobile app

Here’s how to check your location history on the Google Maps mobile app:

Open the app on your phone or tablet. Click the display photo or initials.[あなたのタイムライン]Click the button.[今日]Click the button to access the calendar features. With this feature you can access any date.Part 3: How to Check Location History of Multiple Different Android Devices with Same Google Account

Google does not filter your travel history by device. Therefore, you should turn off location reporting for each device, especially those you don’t want to be tracked. The app we use is AirDroid Location Tracker.

Let’s say you have multiple devices and the same Google account is working on the devices. In that case, the app can help you see each device’s location history. With this app, you can see your child’s location history and set a geofence for your child wherever they are. You’ll also get instant alerts when you leave or arrive at a specific location.

Track real-time location and location history of multiple different Android devices Remotely see, hear and record what is happening around your paired Android devices View, listen and record on linked Android devices Schedule and manage apps and usage time Sync app notifications including text messages and mirror your child’s Android device to your parent Part 4: How to Delete Google Location History

Here are some common scenarios: “I have two phones (Phone A and Phone B) with the same Google account connected, and if I delete a particular day in Google Timeline on Phone B, will it also be deleted on Phone A?” It only deletes the data of the selected phone. When you try to delete it, you’ll be asked to select the device data you want to delete. So you can remove both devices. When I delete it on both devices it is not on any phone.

The data will be removed from your Google Account, but each device’s data will be classified separately. Similarly, delete data for each device individually at set intervals (such as 3, 18, or 36 months). Data on both devices will not be affected at the same time. The Delete feature allows you to manually delete a single day, all, a range of dates, months, or years. If you delete everything, no location history data will remain. More information on deleting location history and how to use it is covered in this section.

1 Manually delete a range of Location History

There are several options for manually deleting location history. This section shows how to use the range option. This is very similar to other options.

Manually delete location history using desktop web Go to google.com/maps and open your Google Maps history. Sign in with your Google account details. Click the hamburger icon at the top of the page to reveal menu options. Click Timeline Options.

Tip: You can use this link to bypass the steps above.

Select the range of days, months, or years to delete.

Click More Options,[ストップを日から削除]Choose.

Follow the screen prompts to complete the process. Manually delete location history for mobile apps2Would you like Google to automatically delete your location history?

If you would like to automatically delete your location history, this section will show you how to do so. Can be configured via web or mobile app.

Automatically delete location history using desktop web Open your Google Maps history using google.com/maps. Sign in with your Google account details. For menu options, click the hamburger icon at the top of the page. Click Timeline Options.

Tip: You can jump to the steps above at google.com/maps/timelines.

Click the settings icon on the bottom right of the screen.

[ロケーション履歴を自動的に削除]Select an option.

Select the desired interval and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process. Automatically delete location history for mobile apps Open the app on your phone or tablet. Click the display photo or initials.[あなたのタイムライン]Click the button. Click the hamburger button or other options.From the list of other features[設定とプライバシー]Select an option. scroll through the options[場所の設定]Choose.[ロケーション履歴を自動的に削除]Select an option. Select the desired interval and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process.In summary

Google Maps has been around for a while, but it continues to evolve every day. With the Location History feature, you can see where you’ve been and the route to those places. Additionally, you can manually and automatically delete your location history. These features are available in both web and mobile apps. For manual deletion, you can delete a single day, all, a range of days, months, or years. However, if you want maximum privacy for your location history, you should use AirDroid Location Tracker.

