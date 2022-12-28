Future of Chicago Tech 5, Q4 2022





Photo: SMARTCharts, Kadeya, Indoor Drone Tours, CampfireSocial, CryptoMom App / Built-in

Indeed, the latest initiatives by the industry’s Tesla, Apple, and Google tend to dominate the tech news space, and for good reason. Still, it’s not just the big guys bringing innovation to the space.

To shine a light on up-and-coming startups, Built In launches The Future 5 in eight major tech hubs in the US. Each quarter, we feature five tech startups, nonprofits, or entrepreneurs who may be working on the next big thing in each of these hubs. See last quarter’s roundup of startups here.

* * *

Chicago has one of the largest tech communities in the country, and as such is home to a wide variety of startups and tech companies. While the city is home to popular fintech, logistics, and healthtech companies, its startup he ecosystem has impacted every industry. The city is also home to a number of emerging technology companies looking to disrupt their respective industries. Built In Chicago spoke with five of his seed and pre-seed startups in various industries to tell their founding stories. Learn about the innovative companies featured in the Future 5 series and what’s next for them.

Built Ins Future 5 Up-and-coming Chicago Startups, Q4 2022

CampfireSocial

CryptoMom App (Crypto)

Indoor Drone Tour (Drone)

Kadeya (Green Tech)

SMARTCharts (Healthtech)

CampfireSocial is a private social networking platform launched by Erica Bishaf in 2020 to get the most out of the trade fair. The platform allows organizations hosting live events to license the social media network from CampfireSocial and invite members to post, share and communicate with others attending the live event. I can. CampfireSocials’ private platform can still be licensed and run after the live event ends.

Our platform is based on the behavioral psychology of why trade shows work. This is the interconnectivity of the three C’s. [community, content and commerce] Bishaf told Built In: People and exhibiting brands attend the show to network, bring together education and big ideas, and find solution providers to bring those ideas to life.

Since launch, Bishaf has raised $1.2 million in seed funding and plans to raise additional funding in the near future.

Tech entrepreneur Kendra Cole wants more women involved in cryptocurrency. Her app, the CryptoMom app, is working to further that vision by introducing millennial women to the world of digital currency with a more approachable cryptocurrency investment app.

Users can buy bitcoins through the app and allocate them to investment funds and accounts like the 529 Education Plan. According to Cole, the CryptoMom app encourages users to hold their bitcoins rather than being an exchange that facilitates quick transactions. Future iterations of the app will include other digital currencies, but currently only Bitcoin can be purchased in the app.

Cole said women need an opportunity to feel safe in making investment decisions and connect with other women on their journey to build their wealth in cryptocurrencies. Gender in cryptocurrency was on a mission to bridge her gap.

Indoor Drone Tours uses remote-controlled drones to create custom videos for real estate, tech offices, new buildings, and homes. According to John Bach, his COO and co-founder of the startup, custom videos aren’t just useful for marketing, drones are small enough to record in indoor environments, so you can control the physical layout of a particular space. It also helps people understand.

Indoor Drone Tours’ goal is to remain the premier provider of video tours in commercial real estate spaces while also serving other categories such as business tours, construction projects and sports, Bach said of Built In. is talking to

Since its launch during the Covid-19 pandemic, Indoor Drone Tours has worked with well-known local brands such as the Chicago Bulls to create promotional footage for many of the city’s iconic buildings. The company has done all this with its own funds.

Chicago-based startup Kadeya is on a mission to do away with single-use plastic bottles, creating a beverage vending machine that dispenses water in glass bottles to customers. When finished, the customer puts the bottle back into the machine, sanitizes it and uses it again.

The company was founded by Manuela Zoninsein and has already raised pre-seed funding and is participating in the Techstars Farm to Fork Accelerator Program for foodtech and agtech startups. Kadeya will focus on installing vending machines at construction sites and industrial sites, and will also work on adding carbonated and flavored options to vending machines.

The investor community loves business in the areas of sustainability, data and supply chains, Zoninsein told Built In in an email.

SMARTCharts is a healthtech startup used by speech, occupational, or physical therapists to help patients better understand their progress toward recovery. Through this platform, providers can take notes about their patients and create visuals to help them visualize their recovery process. According to company founder Corinne Vargas, the platform will also help patients get more excited about attending treatment.

According to Vargas, the way we communicate how patients are behaving as they recover after a traumatic event hasn’t changed in over 30 years. From my first career, I took the analytical side into a therapeutic career and put them together so I could help patients like my mother.

Since its inception, SMARTCharts has been on TechStars and won the grand prize of $100,000 in the TechRise pitch competition in early December. The company is also nearing completion of its first funding round, bringing in over $2 million in capital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.builtinchicago.org/2022/12/27/chicago-future-5-startups-q4-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos