What to expect from Xbox in 2023





Opinion: In 2021, Xbox will partner with Samsung to bring the Xbox app to smart TVs in 2022, and Microsoft has agreed to acquire Activision. However, 2022 has been a pretty stagnant year when it comes to game releases.

But does that mean it can pick up the slack in 2023? We’ve been scouring the web for the latest Xbox news and rumors to figure out what Xbox has planned for next year.

Without further ado, here’s what to expect from Xbox over the next 12 months:

Rich dedicated games

Several Xbox exclusive titles slated for 2022 were ultimately pushed to next year. That means there should be plenty of options when it comes to games in 2023.

Forza Motorsport was announced almost three years ago in 2020, but it looks like the game will finally come to fruition next year. Turn 10 Studios seems to be focusing on graphics. Real-time ray tracing and dynamic time-of-day weather are included for a more immersive experience, which should push Series X consoles to their limits.

But one of the most notable games to release next year might be Starfield. Initially he planned for a 2022 release, but ultimately the game was pushed back to his first half of 2023. The game seems to be his massive sci-fi adventure with thousands of explorable planets, an intricate storyline, and countless ways to fight enemies.

Xbox launch exclusives slated for release next year include The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Replaced, Ark II, STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, and Redfall.

Upgrade to Xbox Series X/S

Rumors abound that Microsoft is currently working on upgrades for the Xbox Series X and Series S. This could be as a way to counteract his rumored PS5 Slim, which could launch as early as next year.

The story was first picked up by Polish outlet PPE, which reports that Chinese electronics company TCL has noted the presence of an upgraded Xbox console that supposedly supports 8K and 120Hz capabilities.

It’s important to note that this hasn’t yet been confirmed by Microsoft, and the new console could be further delayed until 2024 or beyond. It was released later, so the concept of Xbox starting an upgrade is in line with the history of the company.

2023 is definitely a bit too early for an upgraded Xbox console, but we can’t rule that out, even if it’s just a minor design update rather than spec improvements.

New Day One Release Games on Game Pass

You can’t talk about Xbox without mentioning Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft has confirmed that Day One Release games will be available to both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass services in January 2023 through the Xbox Game Preview Program.

As the name suggests, a day one release means the game will be available in the Game Pass library on the same day it goes on sale, making it easier for fans to stay on top of the latest releases.

While the Xbox exclusive is guaranteed to appear on Game Pass on launch day, there have been some shocking third-party launches on the platform. Expect more of the same in 2023.

Taking a closer look at the Xbox Game Preview Program, it looks like Microsoft’s equivalent of early access to Stream. Some games on Game Pass are playable before they’re fully released, but it looks like Xbox will give fans a chance to try out early-stage games. The latest example is Disney’s Dreamlight Valley.

Xbox Game Pass Streaming Stick Release

Speaking of Xbox Game Pass, 2023 may finally be the year that the coveted Xbox Game Pass Streaming Stick arrives. Codenamed Keystone, it will be a dongle-sized device that can stream Xbox games from the cloud.

The Xbox Streaming Stick is exciting for many reasons. One of the biggest reasons is that it can help fill the gap in games that require modern hardware to access the latest games. Opening up a brand new next-gen console is probably not going to be one-of-a-kind, but the ability to carry a tiny streaming stick has opened the door for gaming on the go, prompting some homes to buy the latest consoles. It reduces the stress of trying. as soon as I get out.

Unfortunately, Phil Spencer recently said that the Streaming Stick’s release is “a few years away, so 2023 may be too early. A Streaming Stick makes sense for Game Pass, allowing it to get into games without breaking the bank.” I hope that’s not the case, as it could be the push we need to return.

If streaming sticks never happen, at least we hope that streaming apps will become available on more TVs.

