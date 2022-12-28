Samsung’s update policy isn’t always better than Google’s





If you had a dime every time you talked and praised how Samsung’s software update policy left everyone else in the Android space in the dust, well, you’ve got a lot of dime I guess.

And can you blame us? In addition to promising four years of OS upgrades for some devices, Samsung is rolling out Android 13 and One UI 5.0 updates this year, giving it an internal Channeling Usain Bolt. It’s all very impressive and made me wonder where Samsung could go from here.

Forget 3rd party manufacturers. Samsung has a stronger update policy than Google and makes up the core operating system. While Google has only guaranteed three major Android OS updates for Pixel phones, Samsung has guaranteed four, and on paper the latter is the clear winner.

But will Samsung’s update policy always be stronger than Google’s, especially when it comes to both companies’ flagship smartphones?

Since the Galaxy Note series was discontinued, Samsung has launched new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip flagships in the second half of each year. Samsung is just getting started, as it only applies to Galaxy phones (and some mid-range).

But at this point, Google’s Pixel phones aren’t entirely behind. That’s because the company has promised to cut his Android major update by a year. The reason is simple. Google’s Pixel flagship launches with the latest version of Android every year, while Samsung launches a foldable flagship with a version of his year-old operating system.

Pixel phones start up with the latest Android version.this is an important detail

For example, the Pixel 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 both end their lives on Android 16. Why? Because the Pixel 7 comes with Android 13 out of the box, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with Android 12. The former will receive 3 major OS updates and the latter will receive 4 major OS updates. No advanced math skills required. Ultimately it comes down to the fact that both phones will run Android 16 once proper software support ends.

It basically boils down to what we complained about earlier: Samsung will start having the latest version of Android on its flagships launched in the second half rather than the same version they used in the first half is needed.

Not for now. When the new Galaxy S flagship is introduced, only the Galaxy S line properly benefits from Samsung’s update policy when compared to the latest high-end Pixel smartphones available on the market. Anything you decide to launch in the next few months looks like Samsung’s policy is better in theory, but you end up getting the same level of support.

In fact, some might argue that there’s also a difference in long-term software support between Galaxy S and Pixel devices depending on when you buy your new smartphone. But the upcoming Pixel lineup will run Android 14 on day one, so they’ll all be on the same Android version once they stop getting major OS updates.

Thankfully, Samsung’s feature count is generally a step ahead of stock Android

However, there is also a bright side. Samsung’s phones may technically not get as many OS updates as Google’s Pixel devices, but the Korean giant’s additions to Android through its One UI skins are something that Samsung’s flagships will always be. It means that it has more features available to users. of.

Many features will debut on Samsung devices first. Take the system-wide dark mode, for example. Samsung introduced it to its Galaxy smartphones and tablets with Android 9 Pie. Meanwhile, Google introduced a system-wide dark mode with Android 10.

So Samsung has a clear advantage when it comes to the number of built-in software features. And let’s not forget, Samsung may not beat Google when it comes to updates, but it’s ahead of his other Android smartphone makers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sammobile.com/opinion/samsung-four-os-upgrade-policy-doesnt-always-mean-its-better-than-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos