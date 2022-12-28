Destiny 2 Season of the Seraphs: Seasonal Challenge Guide Week 4





The new year is just a few days away, but with Season of Seraphs entering its fourth week, there’s still time to wrap up your 2022 resolutions in Destiny 2.

To get this week’s Exo Frame module, you’ll need to focus on Seasonal Quests and start a round of Heist Battlegrounds. For his second challenge in More Than A Weapon, he can easily smash Scorn and Hive in Savathun’s Throneworld. Quagmire’s Extraction Lost Sector is a good area to farm.

Now Playing: Destiny 2: Witch Queen – Season of the Seraph Trailer

In Heist Battlegrounds III, the focus here is on breaching the Submind Vault without alerting Wrathborn reinforcements. This means you’ll need to quickly get the tools you need in this section to pass through the Hive glyphs and open the door. It’s not that hard if you play regularly and know what to expect from this little platform section.

Elsewhere in the system, this week’s seasonal challenge is pretty straightforward: equip an Ark or Void marksman weapon, unlock an artifact mod, and complete a high-level Nightfall strike to earn Challenger XP and Earn tons of Bright Dust.

You can also tackle Seasonal Challenges at your own pace, as they expire when the season ends in February. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2 for a while, you can always come back and complete multiple challenges simultaneously after a few weeks off.

4th week

More Than A Weapon IV

Complete Week 4 of More Than a Weapon. Defeat Hive and Scorn combatants anywhere in the system.

Exo Frame Module Challenger XP

Heist Battlegrounds III

In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist, complete a Heist and breach the Submind Vault without alerting Wrathborn reinforcements.

Exo Frame Module Challenger XP

entropy shock

Kill combatants with Arc or Void damage in Heist Battlegrounds.

Seasonal Modeling I

Unlock Seasonal Weapons or Ikelos V1.03 Weapon Patterns.

mod collector

Unlocks artifact mods.

Precision calibration

Calibrate marksman weapons such as Scout Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Linear Fusion Rifles by landing accurate finishing touches. Bonus progression against Guardians.

high value hunter

Defeat powerful combatants with Gambit. Killing high-value targets earns bonus progression.

momentum crash

Defeat a Guardian with Momentum Control. Gain bonus progress in Zone Advantage.

darkest nightfall

Complete a Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or above.

Challenger XP Bright Dust Legendary Weapon Week 1

more than weapons

Complete the first week of More Than a Weapon.

Exo Frame Module Challenger XP

Robbery Battlefield I

Open Seraph chests and defeat powerful Hive combatants in the Heist Battlegrounds playlist or Legend Heist Battlegrounds.

Exo Frame Module Challenger XP

frozen lightning

Kill a target with Stasis or Arc damage in Heist Battlegrounds.

Precision loadout

Kill a target with a Bow or Linear Fusion Rifle. Bonus progression for defeating Guardians. Defeat targets with precision finishing blows in Heist Battlegrounds.

activity of the month

On the Moon, progress is made by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

take on all challenges

long distance calibration

Adjust long-range weapons such as pulse rifles, bows, and trace rifles on the moon. Bonus progression in Lost Sectors.

Dredgin’ Up Victory

Complete a Gambit match. Bonus progression for winning.

spark defender

Score points for lifts. Igniting the Rift awards bonus progression.

hive slayer

Defeat a Hive combatant in a Vanguard playlist or Strike. Killing tougher combatants gives bonus progress.

2nd week

More Than A Weapon II

Complete Week 2 of More Than A Weapon.

Exo Frame Module Challenger XP

Heist Battlegrounds II

Complete the Heist and defeat the Deathtongue Choristers in the Heist Battlegrounds playlist.

Exo Frame Module Challenger XP

fire in the void

Kill enemies with Void or Solar damage in Heist Battlegrounds.

Umbral Focusing I

Focus on the season of Seraph engrams in HELM’s Exo Frame.

Activities of the Cosmodrome

Make progress in the Cosmodrome by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

lost in the legend

Complete a Lost Sector of Legend or better.

midrange calibration

Adjust mid-range weapons such as Hand Cannons, Glaives, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns with the Cosmodrome. Bonus progression for quickly defeating combatants.

bank, kill, repeat

Earn points by accumulating Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.

Frozen Void

Defeat Guardian. Progress bonus for opponents killed by Void or Stasis effects.

fallen autumn

Defeat a Fallen in a Vanguard playlist or Strike. Killing tougher combatants gives bonus progress.

3rd week

More Than A Weapon Ⅲ

Complete Week 3 of More Than a Weapon. Kill Hive and Fallen combatants anywhere in the system.

Exo Frame Module Challenger XP

Seraph Shield I

Exotic Mission Operation: Complete Seraph’s Shield to earn the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle. Kill combatants in the system using the Pulse Rifle.

Exo Frame Module Challenger XP

european activities

Make progress in Europa by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

in the cold light of the sun

Kill combatants with Solar or Stasis damage in Heist Battlegrounds.

rapid loadout

Kill targets with Pulse Rifles or Trace Rifles. Bonus progression for defeating Guardians.

power broker

Earn powerful rewards and Prime Engrams to reach Power Level 1580.

Close range calibration

Adjust close-range weapons like sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, glaives, and swords in Europa. Bonus progression for quickly killing combatants.

primitive entourage

Defeat Taken in Gambit. Killing tougher combatants gives bonus progress.

scorched earth

Defeat a Guardian as Team Scorch. Detonating in the air or on the ground gives bonus progress.

ultimate champion

Defeat a champion in a Nightfall Strike on Hero difficulty or above. Earn bonus progression at higher tiers.

