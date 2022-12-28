The Fire Bolt Gladiator is an affordable smartwatch that looks a lot like the Apple Watch Ultra.





There is no shortage of cheap Apple Watch Ultra clone smartwatches in India, but there aren’t many name brand options. The Fire Bolt Gladiator is the Apple Watch Ultra’s doppelgänger and could be cheaper than the official Apple Watch Ultra strap.

The Fire Bolt Gladiator is reportedly priced at Rs 2,499 and the company plans to officially launch it on December 30th. The product is already listed on Amazon, and the listing reveals various features and specifications of the Fire Bolt Gladiator smartwatch.

The company recently launched the Fire Bolt Celsius smartwatch with a 1.91-inch display at Rs 1,799 and is already available for purchase on Flipkart.

Firebolt gladiator specs

According to Amazon’s listing, Fire Bolt’s Gladiator smartwatch has a fairly large 1.96-inch display, which is larger than that of Apple’s actual Watch Ultra. However, Fire Boltt’s products have less practical displays, lower resolutions, and minimal protection against accidental drops.

If you look closely at the marketing photos for the Fire Bolt Gladiator, it looks like the company took screenshots from Apple’s website and photoshopped them into a Gladiator, specifically the one with the Chronograph Pro face.

The Fire Bolt Gladiator’s display gets pretty bright with a peak brightness of up to 600nit, and it also supports features like Bluetooth calling, voice assistant, heart rate measurement, SpO2 tracking and sleep monitoring.

Like the Watch Ultra, the Gladiator has a functional crown with international orange accents. The smartwatch is said to support up to 123 sport modes and he is said to last seven days on a single charge. This is not even claimed by Apple with the Watch Ultra.

The watch is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, and is said to be hard to break. There are five GPS-assisted modes for him, including cycling, trail, walking, and running. Interestingly, there are also built-in games such as 2048 and Battleship.

Unlike the Apple Watch Ultra, which only works with iPhones, Fire Bolt Gladiator works with both Android and iOS devices. The watch is offered in black, blue, black gold and gold colors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/fire-boltt-gladiator-features-specifications-price-launch-8346211/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos