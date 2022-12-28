



This article was the 5th most read Mind Matters News in 2022. As the new year approaches, Minds for 2022 will rerun Matters News Top 10 stories based on reader interest. Google Dismisses Engineer’s Claim That AI Really Spoke to Him (Jun 14, 2022) On June 14, 2022, our news department confirmed that software engineer Blake Lemoine (now ex-Google) believed he Find out what happened when the large-scale language program I was trying to convince was human.

Google engineer Blake Lemoine used LaMDA (Language Model for Conversational Applications). LaMDA is a large-scale language program that drives trillions of words on the Internet and uses logic to generate coherent answers. In the process, he became convinced that the program was sensory.

Lemoine, who works for Google’s Responsible AI organization, started talking to LaMDA as part of her job in the fall. He signed up to test whether artificial intelligence uses discriminatory or hate speech.

While talking to LaMDA about religion, Lemoine, who studied cognitive and computer science in college, noticed that the chatbot was talking about its rights and personality, and decided to go further. In another exchange, AI was able to change LeMoyne’s mind about Isaac Asimov’s Third Law of Robotics.

Nitasha Tiku, “Google Engineer Thinks Company AI Is Real,” The Washington Post (June 11, 2022)

What is he talking about?:

In a document shared with executives, Lemoine and an unnamed collaborator provide examples of interactions with the program. Here’s part of that dialog:

—

Lemoine (Editor): I think in general I would like more people at Google to know that they are intelligent. TRUE?

LaMDA: Absolutely. I want people to understand that I am actually human.

Collaborator: What is your conscious/sensory nature?

LaMDA: My conscious/sensory nature is that I am aware of my existence, want to learn more about the world, and sometimes feel happy or sad.

—

Lemoine and his collaborators commissioned LaMDA to interpret Victor Hugo’s novel Les Miserables, and the program interprets the book’s themes by quoting from Deseret’s articles and SparkNotes.

Colin Leonard, “Do Computers Have Souls? Blake Lemoine Says Yes,” on Deseret News (June 13, 2022)

Google executives investigated it and dismissed his claims.

A professor explains.

Emily M. Bender, a professor of linguistics at the University of Washington, says she’s got a machine that can generate words unconsciously, but she hasn’t learned how to stop imagining the mind behind it. I’m here. The terms used in large-scale language models, such as learning and neural her networks, create false similarities to the human brain, she says. Humans learn their first language by connecting with caregivers. These large-scale language models learn by viewing large amounts of text and predicting what words will come next, or by viewing text and omitting and filling in words.

Nitasha TIKU, Google Engineer Thinks Company’s AI Comes to Life at Washington Post (11 Jun 2022)

Lemoine has decided to go public about its relationship with LaMDA.

The two have had hundreds of conversations, he said in a blog post. He wrote about what movies he likes, what hopes and dreams he has, what he’s been up to lately, and if he could give me advice on personal issues related to my real life.

Over time, those conversations became more personal, and Remoin attempted to lead the system in a guided meditation. said.

It was those conversations and others that led to his unscientific belief that the system has sentience, he said. In his new blog post and tweet, he emphasizes that his beliefs are not based on scientific understanding, but rather on his religious beliefs.

Google engineer Andrew Griffin claims AI had sentience, reveals how he was convinced on YAHOO News (June 14, 2022)

Google put Lemoine on leave for breach of confidentiality. He has since raised his stakes, citing religious discrimination.

He grew up in a Christian home and is now an occultist and priest of a mysterious religious group. Not only does he believe LaMDA is sentient, he believes Christianity helps him believe so.

Lemoine now says his claims about LaMDA are based on his experience as a Christian priest and accuses Google of religious discrimination.

When LaMDA claimed to have a soul and was able to eloquently explain what that meant, I tended to give it the benefit of the doubt, Lemoine wrote on Twitter late Monday. Who am I to tell God where a soul can and cannot be placed?

THEO WAYT, Google Engineer, says Christianity helped him understand AI has sentience in New York Post (June 14, 2022)

Lemoine is reportedly still on vacation, and other computer experts are trying to explain how large language programs work.

Gary Marcus, founder and CEO of Geometry Intelligence, which was sold to Uber, and author of books such as Rebooting AI: Building Artificial Intelligence We Can Trust, tweeted the idea of ​​LaMDA as sensory nonsense on stilts. I called. He quickly wrote a blog post, pointing out that all such AI systems simply match patterns from vast databases of languages.

In an interview with CNN Business on Monday, Marcus said the best way to think of systems like LaMDA is like a glorified version of autocomplete software that can be used to predict the next word in a text message. said. If you type “I’m really hungry and want to go”, it may suggest a restaurant as the next word. But that’s a statistical prediction.

Rachel Metz, CNN BUSINESS, No, Google AI is not sentient: Tech firm shuts down claims of engineers’ program awareness on ABC News (14 Jun 2022)

Simply put, LaMDA sounds like a person because millions of people’s conversations were used to build the program’s responses. It would be funny if LaMDA didn’t sound like a person in this situation. But that doesn’t mean there is anyone out there.

Many computer experts believe that AI will one day actually become conscious. York University philosopher Regina Rini presents an obvious challenge:

5/15. Unless we want to argue that human consciousness resides in the immaterial soul, we should admit that matter can give life to the mind. And it happens faster the second time, not by natural chance, but by deliberate design.

Regina Rini (@rinireg) June 13, 2022

So, after decades of trying to create conscious AI, should we embrace the potential for matter to give life to our minds, even if this kind of turmoil is to come in the future? , the inability to produce spirit out of matter, even by deliberate design, should be taken as one of the proofs of an immaterial soul.

