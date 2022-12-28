Explanation | Why is Microsoft’s acquisition of Call of Duty-creator under the FTC scanner?





The story so far: The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has tried to block a $69 billion deal for Microsoft to acquire Call of Duty developer Activision Blizzard. The rapidly growing subscription content and cloud gaming business.

The FTC plans to file a lawsuit to block the merger, and that claim will be heard in court. In its complaint, the Commission noted Microsoft’s past behavior of withholding game content from rivals by dedicating game content to its platform. Holly Vedova, director of the FTC Competition Bureau, said today that Microsoft is controlling major independent game studios and using it to undermine competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets. trying to stop

What is the significance of the acquisition?

The deal is Microsoft’s largest ever acquisition. It is also the largest ever in the video game industry. If successful, the acquisition will strengthen Microsoft’s gaming segment to include Activision Blizzard titles such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch and Candy Crush.

Additionally, the deal strengthens Microsoft’s gaming portfolio, converting Activision Blizzard’s 400 million monthly active users based in 190 countries, reaching the milestone of over 25 million subscribers earlier this year. Powering the video game subscription service Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass requires a monthly fee to access a library of first and third party video games for your console or personal computer.

Microsoft is also taking a stronger approach to the consumer metaverse by traversing a global community rooted in strong franchises.

In another context, S&P Global quotes CFRA Research’s John Freeman saying that Microsoft is interested in the value of Call of Duty users playing against each other in real time. Hundreds of millions of active players. This is a great asset that Microsoft can definitely monetize, he said, adding that Call of Duty is a very narrowly defined metaverse that Microsoft can expand on.

What are market dynamics?

The FTC recognizes that Microsoft and PlayStation creator Sony dominate the market for high-performance video game consoles. The number of independent companies capable of developing outstanding video games for those consoles is shrinking, and only a small group of companies dominate the space today, it notes.

Consumers purchase consoles based on factors such as the console’s technical capabilities, price, and games available on that particular console. Gamers have long opted to purchase physical copies of individual games or download digital copies to their console, PC, or other device. More recently, however, there has been a shift to cloud-based subscriptions that allow players to stream games, which means they can be played on the console without having to download them. You can also skip downloads and update requirements and start playing the game in seconds. This further eliminates the need to set higher storage limits on your gaming device.

Both Xbox and PlayStation have their own multi-game content libraries.

Why Popular Titles Matter

There are two key elements that make Activisions game titles important. First, in order to differentiate their products from their competitors, console makers create certain titles exclusively for their platform and make them unavailable to the competition. Second, AAA games are especially important for manufacturers. AAA games are highly anticipated games, require high development costs and excellent graphics quality, and as the FTC points out, account for a large portion of the revenues of these products (consoles), with a larger Drive engagement and adoption.

Various AAA games also strengthen their position when negotiating additional content with publishers. Publishers will now be able to advertise the number of active her users on their platform, potentially giving game developers more discoverability and engagement for their titles.

What are the alleged anticompetitive effects?

The FTC argues that given the competition between Sony and Microsoft, the combined entity will have less incentive to work with Sony. Microsoft will create exclusive titles for its own platform, made by Activision, deny rivals access, raise their costs, change the terms of access to Activision content, and prevent competitors from using them. lower the quality of available content. This is especially notable given that cloud gaming uses the developer’s offsite data center (or server) to stream the game’s live feed to players’ devices.

The FTC therefore argues that the deal is highly likely to create a monopoly in the cloud gaming and console market. This can lead to less consumer choice, lower product quality, higher prices, and less innovation. Additionally, the barriers to entry are higher for both new console makers (with reduced or no access to AAA titles) and game developers to diversify their content across multiple platforms.

Concerns have been heightened by Microsoft’s past actions following its acquisition of video game developer ZeniMax. The FTC says Microsoft plans to dedicate three of his ZeniMaxs titles to the Xbox console and Game Pass subscription service, despite denying any intention to make the ZeniMax titles exclusive after the acquisition. . Microsoft has released previous titles in the ZeniMax franchise on PlayStation, but the upcoming titles will only be available on their own platforms and consoles.

What are companies saying?

Microsoft’s vice chairman and president, Brad Smith, has dismissed the company’s claims to keep Call of Duty off the PlayStation as economically unreasonable. He said a significant portion of Activision Blizzards Call of Duty revenue comes from PlayStation game sales. Given the opportunities for cross-play in Call of Duty, he’s going to be disastrous for both the franchise and Xbox itself, alienating millions of gamers, he wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

He shared that Microsoft has offered Sony a 10-year deal to make new Call of Duty releases available on PlayStation on the same day as they are released on Xbox, and will offer the same for other platforms. He added that he was open to doing so.

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzards, wrote in a letter to employees that the FTC’s challenge sounds alarming, so he wants more confidence that the deal will go through. We also mentioned potential player backlash from a slammed move.

Adding that the game faces massive and increasing competition, Kotik said that if Microsoft cuts the game off the PlayStation, gamers will move on to other games instead. He said there is no good reason for Microsoft to direct customers to its competitors in such a manner.

Smith argued that Sony was the most vocal opponent of the takeover. He writes that Blockbuster is as excited about the deal as he has been about the rise of Netflix.

Blocking the acquisition, he argues, would make the gaming industry less competitive and put gamers at an even greater disadvantage.

Think how much better it would be to stream a movie from your couch than drive to Blockbuster.

