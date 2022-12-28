Got a new Apple Watch?Do These 8 Things First





If you’ve just peeled the paper off your new Apple Watch (or happily took ownership of a used Apple Watch), you’re probably wondering where to start. A world of possibilities awaits, but we must take the first step. Learn what you need to do first when you put your Apple Watch on for the first time.

iOS updates

Wait, isn’t this article about the Apple Watch? yes. But your iPhone plays a vital role, so before you touch your Apple Watch, you should update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS. In principle, this is a good policy for getting the latest security patches and features, but it’s especially valuable now because you’re getting the latest software for your Watch and you want the two to work well together. .

To update your iPhone, open the Settings app and tap[一般]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]to check if an update is available. If installed,[ダウンロードしてインストール]and follow the installation instructions.

Pair with iPhone

Turn on your Apple Watch by pressing and holding the right side button until you see the white Apple logo. Strap the watch to your wrist and make sure your iPhone is nearby. You’ll see the message “Use your iPhone to set up this Apple Watch.”[続行]Click and follow the simple instructions to pair the two and get started.

However, sometimes the two are unaware of each other unless prompted. In this case, open the Watch app on your smartphone and tap[マイ ウォッチ]at the top of the tab[すべてのウォッチ]then tap[ウォッチを追加]then[自分用にセットアップ]or[ファミリー メンバー用にセットアップ]Choose.

Restore from backup (or start a new backup)

If you’ve used an Apple Watch before, we recommend setting it up from a backup. This saves you a lot of time by preserving all your settings, apps, etc. However, if you’re reading this article, you’re most likely a beginner, and you should choose “Set up as a new Apple Watch.” Sign in with your Apple ID, set a passcode, customize settings, set up Apple Pay, and learn about new features on your watch.

Get the latest version of watchOS

If given the option to update watchOS during setup, we recommend that you do so. Otherwise, go to the Watch app on your iPhone and tap[一般]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]You can update the OS on your Apple Watch at any time by going to . (We recommend turning on automatic updates while you’re there.) Or open your own Settings app,[一般]>[ソフトウェア更新]You can also install software updates from the watch itself by going to Make sure your watch is on the charger and connected to Wi-Fi.

Wayfinder (shown here in bright red night mode) is arguably the coolest watch face, but it’s only available on Ultra models.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Choose a watch face

As with software updates, choosing a new dial can be done on the watch itself (long press on the default dial, then tap[New]), the companion iPhone is easier.

Open the Watch app on your phone and tap[フェイス ギャラリー]Browse the tab options. Once you find a design you like, there are many customization options (colors, backgrounds, complexity, etc.) that you can tweak.[追加]and repeat for all your favorite faces.

[マイ ウォッチ]When you return to the tab, the faces you added will appear in a row across the top ([マイ フェイス]labeled).[編集]to change the order (drag the three-line icon next to each face), or remove the ones you don’t like. Also, if you’re wearing your watch, you can swipe the screen to cycle through the list of watch faces and select a new watch face.

Curate your app collection

Press the dial on the right side of the clock to see your currently installed apps. By default these are displayed in a honeycomb grid, but a long press on the screen reveals the option to toggle between this and an alphabetical list view. It’s easy to use, but not that fun to navigate.

The grid view looks great, but you have to remember the app icons.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Much like the iPhone, you can get a lot done by sticking to pre-installed apps, but the Apple Watch’s true potential comes from the vast range of third-party products available. Tap App Store to open it on your watch and browse or search for new things.

Again, it’s easier to find and install apps on your iPhone. Open the Watch app and[一般]when you move to[自動アプリ インストール]You will see a toggle labeled . Selecting this option automatically installs all iPhone apps on your watch, including companion Apple Watch apps.Or disable this option[マイ ウォッチ]If you manually add it to the pane, you’ll see a list of available apps.

It’s hard to recommend every app, but here are some of my favorites. Streaks is a great habit builder, Spotify has a powerful Apple Watch app (for Premium users), and Citymapper is self-explanatory. Not many games work on such a small screen, but Lifeline is a clever concept and Tiny Armies is a fun pastime. For more recommendations, read 10 must-have apps for your new Apple Watch.

know the dock

A grid or list view lets you browse all your installed apps, but there’s also a convenient dock for a short set of recent or frequently used apps (accessible by pressing the side button under the Digital Crown ) there is.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone and[ドック]Tap. By default, it shows your recently used apps, but if you put a check next to your favorites instead, you’ll get the chance to customize what you see in that menu.

The workout app has evolved into a sleek, easy-to-use fitness companion.

Image: Apple

Fine tune your exercise regime

For many, the Apple Watch’s killer application is fitness tracking. It comes pre-installed with two great apps for this purpose. The Activity app tracks your activity throughout the day and motivates you to move more with ring-based goals. A workout, on the other hand, is for a specific period of time (walking, running, cycling, etc.).

I was asked for physical details (height, gender, weight, etc.) during setup. This helps the watch calculate your stride pattern and intensity, and suggest realistic goals. If you bypass that section, you can always enter (or update) your details by opening the Watch app on your companion iPhone and selecting the Health entry.[健康の詳細],[編集]then tap

To fine-tune your activities and workouts, tap[マイ ウォッチ]Tap each entry in the pane to customize settings. Most options should be turned on for best results.However, to adjust your goals by activity, open the app on your watch and scroll down to[目標の変更]must be selected. You can change goals for the number of calories burned, the number of minutes of vigorous activity, and the number of hours standing for at least one minute per day.

The watch collects all your stats throughout the day and alerts you when you meet or are close to reaching your goals. Even if you’re not a fitness enthusiast, the number one reason to own an Apple Watch is the variety of fitness features and sensors. If you use them properly and diligently, they can definitely help you stay healthy and even save your life.

