Ultra, Max, and the Next Big Thing: How Apple’s 2023 Will Change Everything





Apple’s 2022 has been a little slow on the Mac side, but 2023 has brighter days ahead, if you ask me. But what about Apple’s flagship product, the iPhone? And what about the rest of Apple’s product line, including those that haven’t been introduced yet? 2023 promises to be a big year. Here are my predictions for iPhones, AirPods, HomePods, and Apple’s forays into his AR/VR headsets.

It’s like an all-new iPhone

Unsurprisingly, the current design has been around for three model years since the introduction of the iPhone 12 line in late 2020, so 2023 should be the year Apple revamps the iPhone’s overall design language. is.

But the iPhone line isn’t what it used to be. The iPhone currently has two different model tiers (iPhone and iPhone Pro), each with two sizes. The Pro models have gradually differentiated from the non-Pro line, and it’s worth pondering whether Apple really plans to completely redesign his four phone models in one cycle.

My guess is it doesn’t. The iPhone 15 design may have some minor changes (for example, all new iPhones feature USB-C ports instead of Lightning). However, there is one feature of the iPhone 14 Pro that we think will make its way to the iPhone 15. Dynamic Island.

Dynamic Island will also be on Apple’s non-professional phones.

Dynamic Islands is one of the most subtle iPhone interface changes in years, and there’s certainly an argument that this should be put on hold as a way to motivate people to buy the more expensive iPhone Pro models. I have. But there’s value in consistency across product lines, and Apple can add Dynamic Island to the iPhone 15 without removing most of the differences between lines.

We also suspect that the iPhone 15 Pro will look similar to the iPhone 14 Pro. You might think that this year will be the year Apple boosts sales of his iPhones with new designs, and you’re right. But I think Apple will take the approach it took with the Apple Watch Ultra and introduce a new high-end model that will show off the design flourishes that will eventually be incorporated into the rest of the line.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has arrived, and the iPhone 15 Ultra has arrived. It’s a new model with a new camera subsystem and a bigger, bolder design than we’ve seen in an iPhone before. (Rumors have been circulating for some time that Apple is looking to tinker with a periscope-based system to increase the focal length.) Those who want his cutting-edge iPhone will struggle to get their hands on that privilege. is needed. And guess what? Many people will.

wearables, home, accessories

It’s hard to predict what changes Apple will make to its accessory lineup. The AirPods line looks pretty solid, with the exception of his first-generation AirPods Max headphones, which are old and quirky. So I predict that 2023 will see a better-designed, smarter set of AirPods Max headphones.

AirPods Max needs an update and may eventually be updated in 2023.

When I talk to Magic 8-Ball about the Apple Watch, it just says, “Give me a vague answer and try again later.” We expect the mainline Apple Watch to get a bit of a redesign to adopt some of the Apple Watch Ultra’s features, especially the action button. I have a feeling, but I’m not convinced it will be revamped in 2023.

And when it comes to home tech, I’ve often had my head scratched about predicting Apple’s introduction of new home products, but I think Apple is simply waiting until the Matter specs are finalized. I believe you were waiting for it to happen. move to action. (Give me this, okay?) So I’ll do it again: I predict Apple will actually do something new at home!

What’s the problem? Maybe it will be a new take on the original larger HomePod. It could be a home theater device that combines tvOS and speakers to create a great soundbar experience, or maybe his HomePod with a screen for his kitchen. I don’t know which one is most likely, but it feels like Apple has to do something, right?

lots of reality

Finally, the big guys. After years of rumors and what seems like numerous delays for 2022, it feels like 2023 is finally when Apple finally finishes its new augmented reality headset.

My guess is that Apple will announce the product at a spring event and ship it later in the summer after delving into the details of how developers are building apps for the brand new Apple platform.

I’m also going to swim against the tide when it comes to reports that the product is very expensive and only sold in very small quantities. Don’t get me wrong, it’s definitely expensive. But even if Apple has to take a big margin as usual to get it out there, I think he’ll be cheaper than the $2,000-plus price tag that some reports have been buzzing about.

Apple wants people, or at least adventurous people, to try this product. And a product needs a market and an audience in order for developers to be excited and strive to build apps! Ambitious.

Of course, some of these predictions are wrong. But I’m sure many of them are correct or close to it. If so, 2023 could be the most exciting year of the last decade for Apple watchers. .

