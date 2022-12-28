Realme to Introduce 240W Charging Tech Soon: Details





Realme has been in the news for some time now as the company is expected to showcase 240W charging alongside the GT Neo 5. Now, according to reports, the Chinese tech giant plans to introduce its breakthrough fast-charging technology on January 5, 2023.

According to Weibo posts and posters, Realme will hold a special event in China on January 5th to showcase the breakthrough technology expected to be 240W charging that could come along with the Realme GT Neo 5. announced.

Additionally, the tech giant is likely to bring two variants of the Realme GT Neo 5, 150W and 240W, which will likely feature 5,00mAh and 4600mAh batteries respectively.

Realme is all set to launch Realme 10 in India. The company announced on his Twitter that it will launch its latest number series here in India, hinting at the arrival of mobile phones via a dedicated smartphone page on its official website. The Realme 10 is expected to come out as a mid-range smartphone.

Realme India recently tweeted that the Realme 10 is arriving in India. However, the tweet did not reveal a release date for this phone. In addition, the Chinese company has launched a dedicated page for its upcoming smartphone on its official website. For customers interested in smartphones,[通知する]You can get the latest updates for this device by clicking the button.

Realme 10 5G is now officially in use in China. The global version is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor. Equipped with a 6.6-inch full HD + display and a built-in 5,000mAh battery. The handset comes in Rijin Doujin and Stone Crystal Black color variants.

The Realme 10 5G is a mid-budget category phone that comes in two models. The base model has 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The price is 1,299 yuan, equivalent to about 14,700 yuan. Another model has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It had a price tag of around CNY 1,599. 18,000.

