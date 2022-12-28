Apple is ‘seriously’ concerned about iPhone 14 Plus sales, looking to reevaluate iPhone 15 lineup





Apple is reportedly “seriously” concerned about the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro version of the “iPhone 14” lineup. As a result, the company is looking at ways to reorganize his iPhone lineup for next year.

The iPhone 14 Plus is the latest addition to the iPhone lineup, replacing the 5.4-inch mini iPhone. The iPhone 14 Plus has the same design, camera, and performance as the standard iPhone 14, but with a larger display and battery. According to a post on Naver by yeux1122, who has shared accurate and inaccurate information in the past, Apple is thinking about ways to reevaluate how it treats professional and non-pro iPhones with the iPhone 15. increase.

This post outlines two possible strategies Apple is reportedly considering. The first, previously rumored by his Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, is to further differentiate between the professional and non-professional iPhones. Next, Supply said Apple is considering cutting the price of his Plus model in the lineup from $899, according to a post citing sources in his chain and industry. A price cut on the Plus model means that the standard “iPhone”, which starts at $799, could also be cut, unless Apple wants to close the price gap between the two models.

Over the past few years, Apple has changed and re-evaluated its iPhone lineup several times. Starting with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, Apple began offering small and large iPhones before expanding his four models, two standard and two high-end, with different materials, colors and camera features. provided. For example, starting with the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple started offering the same camera system on its 6.1-inch Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max models. This is unlike previous years when more advanced camera features were reserved only for the biggest iPhones.

Apple has chosen to offer two standard and two high-end models (two 6.1-inch models and two 6.7-inch models) with matching sizes for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have the same camera and design, the only difference being the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s physically larger battery.

The iPhone 15 is still a year away, so it’s too early to know what strategy Apple will adopt. However, in one sign they’re looking to unify the entire lineup, Dynamic Island is set to come to all iPhone 15 models.For a full rundown of what we know about the iPhone 15 so far, check out our roundup. please.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/12/28/apple-reevaluate-iphone-15-lineup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos