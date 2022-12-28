Apple reveals 10 helpful tips and tricks for iPhone





Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Apple recently shared 10 helpful tips and tricks for iPhone users to help customers get the most out of their devices and teach new “iPhone” users previously unknown features and tips. rice field.

In a video on the Apple Support Channel, Apple shared 10 tips and tricks for what’s new in iOS 16. For example, a newly redesigned customizable lock screen, the ability to select and pick up subjects from your photos, and more. The less than six minute video was posted on Christmas Day as people got used to their new iPhones. By long-pressing on a subject in a photo in the iOS 16 Photos app, you can lift the subject out of the photo and place it in another app. With the new lock screen in iOS 16, users can customize various elements such as the color and style of the time and date, and adding widgets.[設定]->[Wi-Fi]Inside, you can select a saved Wi-Fi access point to find its password and copy and paste it. If you write the same thing over and over again, such as your email address or address,[設定]->[一般]->[キーボード]->[テキストの置換]You can create text replacements with . If your battery runs low or you don’t have access to a charger and want to save battery life, you can add a low power mode toggle to Control Center for easy access.[設定]->[コントロール センター]and add it to the list of contained controls. If you want to share multiple photos or move them to another app, tap and hold a photo to move it, then tap another photo. Then you can drag and drop all your photos to other apps and iOS locations. If you want to quickly open the camera, press and hold the camera shortcut in the bottom right corner of your iPhone’s lock screen. Starting with iOS 15, you can now use Live Text to automatically translate text in the Camera app or photos. In the Camera app, point your camera at the text, tap the live text that appears in the right corner, and select Translate from the options that appear. This also works for photos already taken in the “Photos” app. The Notes app makes it easy to scan paper and create a digital copy. The Notes app automatically crops and edits images appropriately, so your documents look glare-free and easy to read. If you’re curious about the first photo in your photo library, you can easily find it with just one tap. In the Photos app, simply tap the top edge of your iPhone to jump to the first photo in a specific library, album, or search results.

For more tips and tricks, check out our dedicated guide.

