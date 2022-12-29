Skiers with Apple Watch may be responsible for uptick in accidental 911 calls – The Durango Herald





Durango-La Plata Emergency Center reports 25% increase in unanswered calls

In some situations, an automated call to 911 dispatch can be a lifesaver, but such calls are also the driving force behind the rise of hang-ups, misdialings, and open lines to emergency services. can be (Courtesy of Apple)

Skiers and snowboarders heading to the slopes are being asked to pay close attention to Apple Watches and other wearable devices that can make automated calls to emergency services dispatch centers. reported a 25% increase in dialing errors. Worse yet, there are calls where the called party either hangs up or leaves the line open without any communication.

culprit? Zeta Fail, head of the emergency center, said the automatic collision detection feature of some wearable devices may be to blame.

The dispatch center does not classify calls based on their origin, so the actual number of calls automatically routed there by devices is unknown.

Apple released the technology in a new line of products on September 16th. By default, his Series 8 and SE (2nd generation) models of the company’s watches, as well as various configurations of the iPhone 14, have crash detection enabled. by default.

Using sensors that collect various data points related to acceleration and deceleration, barometric pressure (to detect airbag deployment), and a microphone, the technology deploys if the user is in a car accident. The purpose is that. When the product senses that a crash has occurred, it notifies the owner and begins a 20 second countdown. If the user does not turn off the device, the phone or watch will automatically call 911 and notify the listed emergency contact.

This feature will also be available on the Google Pixel phone series starting in 2020.

Despite the intended use of the feature, Dispatch Center found that minor ski crashes triggered automated calls, overwhelming 911 operators with an influx of unintended calls.

If the 911 call was hung up, the line was opened, or there was a misdialing and there was no voice contact, Fail said he had to follow up on it. So that takes our resources, and depending on whether it’s an open line, we might go ahead and dispatch a responder.

Feil said he doesn’t recommend skiers turn the feature off. However, she urges people with devices with this feature to be aware that it may become active while skiing.

The coordinator, especially on weekends, has been getting a ton of calls from people who have fallen on the ski slopes, she said.

In some cases, an automatically alerted emergency contact may call the 911 operator. Either way, the lack of direct communication with those who may need care is wasting time and resources.

The exact impact is unknown. The layout of the Purgatory Resort makes it difficult to track the number of dispatches to potentially injured skiers, and the lack of information that associates calls with specific devices makes parsing call data nearly impossible.

It’s a challenge at times because we’re used to talking to callers, asking questions, and knowing what to say to responders who are out on the street. I have not been contacted by

Compared to this time last year, Fail says the number of misdialeds, hangups, and open lines has decreased. However, given the large and uncertain impact of COVID-19 on both tourism and emergency services, monthly data cannot be compared year-to-year.

According to resort spokeswoman Teresa Blake Graven, the issue has not affected Purgatory Ski Patrol.

