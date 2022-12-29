Apple Arcade has carved out its own niche in the video game market, but is it sustainable?





With the introduction of the App Store, mobile games became popular and quickly became the store’s largest source of revenue. More than a decade later, by the time Apple Arcade was released, mobile games were still supported by ads or in-app purchases (virtual toll booths designed to interrupt the fun until players paid for their time). It was dominated by free-to-play titles. Or money to continue.

In an interview with CNET’s Shelby Brown this week, Apple’s VP of App Store Matt Fischer explained that Apple Arcade was created to eliminate these toll booths.

…Many users also want an uninterrupted gaming experience. [and] You don’t have to pay up front for each title. So we saw an opportunity to put together a great set of games for players who want unlimited access to an ever-evolving catalog of great games, without in-game ads or in-app purchases, for a low monthly fee.

This view fits well with Eddy Cue’s comments in a BuzzFeed post about gaming on Apple TV in 2015, four years before Apple Arcade launched.

When we first announced the iPhone, we didn’t advertise it as a gaming device. But it turned out that there were far more people who loved gaming than just hardcore gamers, so gaming became a big part of the iPhone. Most people in the world probably won’t buy an Xbox or PlayStation. But that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy the game. I think Apple TV is expanding the game market to those people as well.

These two quotes best describe Apple’s approach to Arcade I’ve seen so far. The $4.99 monthly subscription will appeal to people who love video games but are less likely to play console or desktop games and would rather pay a monthly fee than be interrupted by ads or in-app purchases. is designed to

That’s not to say Arcade hasn’t experimented with new ideas. A good example is Dead Cells, which was a big hit before debuting on the App Store in 2019. Dead Cells has always been a pre-paid title, with regular paid DLC releases over the years that followed. Now it’s also available on Apple Arcade as Dead Cells+. This is the compiled version of the original game and all DLC for subscribers.

Apple also expanded the Arcade catalog with App Store Greats and Timeless Classics, which unlike Arcade Originals didn’t always support Macs or Apple TV. According to Fisher:

As time went on, what we heard consistently from players was that they wanted a more casual title, along with many of the richer Arcade Originals in the catalog. So we’ve found the perfect opportunity to offer our subscribers a collection of classic games alongside the App Store’s award-winning titles, but with all the benefits players love about the service. In April 2021, he expanded his catalog by introducing two new game categories: App Store Greats and Timeless Classics.

These titles, along with Originals and others, have made Apple Arcade a much more diverse and interesting service than when it debuted in 2019. steam deck. Arcade has some titles that rival the console releases, but the options are limited. With more and more of our competitors’ devices handling everything from casual games to console and desktop releases locally and via game streaming services, it’s likely that competitors will gradually lose the position Apple carved out in the video game industry. I wouldn’t be surprised. How Apple reacts will be one of the stories worth watching in 2023.

