Big Tech Offers What European Consumers Deny Americans





The Wall Street Journal observed that eventual efforts to pass tech-related regulations on the closing day of the 117th Congress fell through, and so far tech companies have failed to pass major legislation in Congress. We have built a perfect record of stopping. But the same company that has spent billions to oppose US consumer protection efforts says European Union rules are ready to be phased in between now and 2024. I give in because I am

What to buy for $100 million

Key to Big Tech’s unblemished record was Beltway’s massive spending on lobbying and grassroots political activism, The Wall Street Journal reported. Over $100 million in ads to influence Congress not to pass technology-related laws.

Much of this ad was alarmist rather than factual. One of his TV commercials by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) warned that Congress wants to dismantle the technology we rely on. The ad ended with a line of alarm bells. Please don’t steal our technology.

Congress to protect children from harmful content (Kids Online Safety Act), give app developers and consumers more rights in app stores (Open App Markets Act), and ban e-commerce platforms He proposed to expand consumer choice by doing so. From prioritizing our own products (American Innovation and Choice Act). That these limited actions were the best Congress was trying to achieve was itself the result of continued propaganda and lobbying by tech companies.

What appeared to be progress in legislation protecting Americans’ privacy rights was thwarted by industry lobbying. The U.S. Data Protection and Privacy Act never made it to the House floor after being reported by the House Commerce Committee in his bipartisan 53-2 vote.

A similar situation occurred with respect to antitrust law. After an exhaustive report by the House Judiciary Committee, the opportunity for widespread antitrust legislation looked hopeful when a series of bills were sent to the House floor with bipartisan support. However, the bill did not get the votes of the House of Representatives.

In the Senate, both the Open App Markets and American Innovation and Choice bills were reported by the Judiciary Committee. Both had bipartisan support, but died due to inaction on the floor.

To achieve these results, Big Tech and its industry associations have pitched a never-ending series of inflammatory messages, including:

Why is Congress considering bills that make us less safe? Another one of CTA’s commercials claimed that the law would allow cyberwarfare against the United States. The ad warned that Congress has plans to block ongoing progress and potentially destroy the products and services you love. In another commercial, CCIA warned that failing to prioritize his Amazon products over competitors would destroy Amazon’s famous delivery service. Don’t break Prime, the ad warns.The Scars didn’t sell well in Europe

While corporations spent $100 million to block action in the US Congress, the EU has made strides on some of the very same issues. In particular, the message that seemed so frightening here failed to impress the European Parliament. Already achieved for European consumers who could not.

For example, the CTA Dont take away Our tech commercial was targeted at the Open App Market Act. This gives app developers more rights in the Google and Apple app stores. However, in the face of the EU’s DMA, Apple is preparing to offer European iPhone and iPad consumers the ability to download third-party software without using the Apple App Store (so-called sideloading). increase. The company is also discussing allowing alternative app stores with alternative payment systems on its platform.Already, Apple has forced Dutch dating apps to allow such external services. increase.

The CCIA Dont break our Prime commercial was aimed at legislation to end Amazon’s practice of prioritizing its own products. However, Amazon has just reached a settlement with his EU regulator that prohibits such conduct. Going forward, in the EU, Amazon will give rival products access to valuable Buy Box real estate on its website. In addition, Amazon has agreed not to use non-public data that the platform verifies when an independent seller uses his Amazon to compete with those sellers.

An EU regulator has issued an interim ruling that meta platforms must not tie their use of the Facebook platform to Marketplace advertising in order to penalize competitive advertising services. Nor can the company use its terms of service to compel users to use third-party ad data to target ads on Facebook or Instagram. Mehta will get a chance to challenge the ruling.

The EU has also adopted the Common Charger Directive, which requires small electronic devices to be compatible with the USB-C charging plugs used by most device manufacturers. This means Apple will no longer be able to insist on consumers buying their own Lightning cables. Buyers will also be able to choose whether to buy new electronic devices with or without charging devices, the EU said. Apple is reportedly gearing up to implement this directive.

Only Europeans so far

So far, the actions of American companies appear to only benefit European consumers. The next Congress asked, ‘We can do this to help the Europeans, but why not help the Americans?

Apple, Google, Meta, and Amazon are unrestricted donors to the Brookings Institution. The findings, interpretations, and conclusions presented in this article are solely those of the author and are not influenced by any donation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brookings.edu/blog/techtank/2022/12/28/big-tech-giving-european-consumers-what-they-deny-americans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos