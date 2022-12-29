LG C2 vs Sony A80K: Which Should You Buy?





The LG C2 and Sony A80K occupy similar positions in their respective lineups. It’s not the best performing OLED TV from any brand this year, but it has many of the same perks like great contrast and color. These are some of the best options available.

Despite their second status, the A80K and C2 are impressive TVs and offer many advantages for gamers, moviegoers and casual viewers alike. Both are heavily discounted when they go public. I spent hours testing both. Here’s what you should know:

price

Credit: Reviewed / Betsy Goldwasser

The LG C2 comes in more sizes to suit both style and budget.

As previously mentioned, these TVs have come down in price significantly since they were released earlier this year. For context, we are reporting both the original MSRP and selling price for each at the time this was written. No, but I don’t think the cost will increase further in the future.

Sony A80K:

The Sony A80K only comes in three sizes, with the smallest being the 55-inch model. Currently, the 55-inch model is around $1,300 and the 65-inch version is around $1,700.

LG C2:

42 inch (LG OLED42C2PUA), MSRP $1,399.99 (Selling at Amazon for $896.99) 48 inch (LG OLED48C2PUA), MSRP $1,499.99 (Selling at Amazon for $996.59) 65 inch (LG OLED65C2PUA), MSRP $2,499.99 (Amazon 77-inch (LG OLED77C2PUA), MSRP $3,499.99 (Sold at Amazon for $2,496.99) (Sold at Amazon for $4,496.99)

The LG C2, on the other hand, is available in a total of six sizes, including 42, 48, and 83-inch options absent from the A80K series. Like the A80K, the 55-inch version is currently available for around $1,300 and the 65-inch version for around $1,700. Given the fact that both TVs are roughly the same price for their shared sizes, the LG C2 wins this category for his three additional size options.

Our Pick: LG C2

design

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi

The Sony A80K is a little thicker than the LG C2.

Other than that striking photo, the C2s panel is the first thing you’ll likely notice. At its thinnest point, it’s only slightly thicker than a typical smartphone. Its chassis flares out in the middle where the TV’s internals are housed.

This year’s LG OLED is significantly lighter than in years past thanks to its lightweight composite fiber material and new lightweight stand. The pedestal-style stand is set at a downward angle, leaving only a few inches of clearance between the bottom of the C2s screen and the surface of whatever rests on it. Due to limited clearance, it may be difficult to see the screen when using a tall soundbar. The 42-inch C2 replaces the pedestal-style stand with a pair of wide, angled legs set near the corners of the panel.

At its thinnest, the A80K isn’t nearly as mind-bogglingly thin as the C2, but it’s slimmer than nearly any LCD TV we’ve seen this year. Like C2, A80K is larger near the middle.

The A80Ks stand is the one that stands out the most. Using a pair of legs instead of a pedestal, he has three stand configurations to choose from depending on his needs and preferences. The two low-set configurations make the TV legs less prominent, giving the A80K an elegant and sophisticated look. The third configuration lifts the panel high enough to accommodate the soundbar (but still leaves only about 2.5 inches of clearance).

I prefer the head-turning flair of the C2’s whisper-thin panel, but there’s no denying the A80K’s flexibility.

Our Choice: Draw

Features and smart platform

Credit: Reviewed / Betsy Goldwasser

The LG C2 may offer more in-depth features for dedicated gamers, but the Sony A80K is easier for casual viewers.

Before we discuss the differences between these two OLED TVs, let’s take a look at their common features.

A/V enthusiasts and movie enthusiasts will feel right at home on either TV. Both support Dolby Vision, his one of the most popular HDR formats. Additionally, both TVs can natively decode Dolby Atmos audio or pass it to the Dolby Atmos soundbar via eARC in either uncompressed (Dolby TrueHD) or compressed (Dolby Digital Plus) format.

For gamers, C2 has a big advantage. While both TVs support variable refresh rates, automatic low-latency mode, and G-Sync compatibility out of the box, the C2 supports his 4K games at 120Hz on all four HDMI 2.1 ports (and game extensions mentioned above). The A80K, on ​​the other hand, is limited to two HDMI 2.1 ports that support these features, and one of those inputs doubles as a TV-only eARC port. If you own an Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and eARC-enabled device, you’ll likely want to downgrade one of your consoles to a basic HDMI 2.0 port, which is the best at 4K/60Hz.

Dedicated streamers, however, may feel more at home with the Sony A80K’s Google-based smart platform, where easy-to-navigate menus and quick speeds make finding and accessing content very easy.LG’s webOS platform is mostly fine, but its layout isn’t elegant and it’s not fast to navigate.

If you are an avid gamer, C2 offers more support. If you’re a casual gamer, or don’t game at all, the A80K’s sleeker, smarter platform probably outweighs its relative lack of game-ready input.

Our Choice: Draw

performance

Credit: Reviewed / Betsy Goldwasser

The LG C2’s image processing brings depth and clarity to life.

A fundamental asset of an OLED TV is its contrast. Like all OLED displays, A80K and C2 are capable of producing perfect black levels, producing a level of depth and clarity that non-OLED TVs can’t match. There’s no light bloom to speak of, so no lighting from bright picture elements spills into the surroundings.Another advantage of OLED TVs is their ultra-wide viewing angles. Their colors and contrasts are preserved better off-axis viewing than any LED TV on the market.

Both of these TVs offer sensational colors. A80K covers about 99% of the wide HDR color gamut (DCI-P3), while C2 covers about 97%. Importantly, each TV offers out-of-the-box, highly accurate image modes for image purists who want their content to come closer to what the creators intended. In other words, these TVs aren’t just colorful, they’re colorful and close to the norm.

However, the C2 beats the A80K in a very important category, brightness. C2 not only provides a brighter overall image in both SDR and HDR, but also brighter specular highlights. Skyline streetlights, sparks from explosions, and sunlight reflections off the sea are brighter in C2 than in A80K.

For most people, the difference is subtle. You’re much more likely to notice a difference when viewing two TVs side by side. It’s also worth noting that both TVs offer great image processing. This year’s Sony TV offers the best upscaling we’ve seen yet.

Our Pick: LG C2

and the winner is

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi

The Sony A80K has a lot to offer, even though the C2 is better for most people.

Both of these TVs are impressive in their own right, but the LG C2 is the better choice for most people. Its four HDMI 2.1 inputs make it more flexible for gamers connecting multiple HDMI 2.1-enabled devices. It’s a particularly strong winner for gamers because it’s responsive. The A80K also upscales sub-4K content a little more than the C2, but the added brightness in the C2 makes that image sharper, especially in HDR.

That said, if you’re a casual gamer at best and want your next TV-embedded smart platform to serve as your daily driver, the Sony A80K is the way to go. is easy.

No matter where you land, there is no better time than now. These two OLEDs are now seeing significant price reductions.

