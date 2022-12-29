Google Stock: 5 Reasons to Buy (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)





I remain bullish on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stocks as I believe the 2022 stock market slump is a buying opportunity due to macro concerns. In this post, I highlight five reasons why I think he shouldn’t miss Google stock in an investor’s portfolio. 1) Google dominates search, 2) competitive moat underpins superior profitability, 3) earnings are up, 4) buyback bonanza continues, and 5) Google outperforms the market cheap.

For reference, Google’s stock is down about 38% YTD compared to a loss of about 20% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

looking for alpha

1. Google has a monopoly on search

No matter how they slice the market, Google dominates Internet search. According to data compiled by Gs.Statcounter, in 2022 Google will capture his 86.46% market share in the US. This is a similar relative strength around the world. No matter what language you speak, whether it’s Italian, German or Portuguese, you can use Google to find information.

For reference, Bing, the second largest search engine in the West (excluding China), has a market share of only 7.84%, while Yahoo! has a market share of less than 3%.

Google’s dominant position in search makes it vulnerable to antitrust campaigns, but investors argue that Google’s search results and algorithm dominance defy claims that Google stifles competition and innovation. should be considered. In other words, Google is a natural monopoly, not a forced monopoly.

Source: Gs.statcounter; Graph: Oberlo

In addition to information retrieval, Google also dominates video search and entertainment. So does YouTube. As of November 2022, Google’s YouTube ranks as his second most visited website in the world, behind only Google itself. Notably, Google boasts about seven times more website traffic than Facebook, with higher engagement and lower bounce rates.

Semlash

2. Competitive moats support excellent profitability

With Google’s superior search algorithms and YouTube’s strong network effects based on social connections and content scale, the company has an almost impenetrable competitive moat that underpins its excellent profitability. Over the past 12 months, Google has been able to claim his 56% gross margin. This is 11% higher than the tech sector median. Google’s respective operating margin (referred to as EBIT) was 27.9%, a 200% premium to the tech sector median.

looking for alpha

3. Profit upside

Google’s net income in the third quarter of 2022 fell about 26% year-over-year to $18.9 billion. This negative growth certainly weighed on bullish confidence. However, investors should consider that much of this weaker-than-expected performance is due to the macro environment, and a stronger focus on cost discipline going forward could support higher earnings. In that sense, Google has already announced cost-cutting programs and increased overall financial discipline.

Google Q3 2022 Results

As the chart below highlights, the strength of the advertising market clearly correlates with the strength of the economy. However, from a long-term perspective, advertising spending continues to be a growth area. Therefore, Google’s revenue should gradually recover when the macro environment becomes more supportive.

politician

4. The buyback jackpot continues

Backed by excellent operating cash flow ($92.8 billion TTM), investors should consider that Google has bought back about $57.4 billion worth of stock within the last 12 months.

In the third quarter alone, Google bought back $15.4 billion worth of its stock. I also believe that as long as Google’s operating cash flow is strong and its stock price is attractive, the buyback bonanza will continue (Google still has $86.9 billion of net cash on its balance sheet).

looking for alpha

5. Google is cheaper than the market

If investors judge companies solely based on P/E multiples, Google, despite the company’s quality, is slightly more expensive than the S&P 500, with a year ahead P/E of about 17.5 times. S&P has x16.7 each. Note, however, that while most companies in the S&P 500 are heavily indebted, Google has nearly $90 billion in net cash. Therefore, Google’s slightly larger earnings multiples are actually cheaper than the respective multiples of the S&P 500 on an unleveraged basis.

Additionally, when compared to the FAAMG universe (which does not include Netflix (NFLX)), Google’s P/E x17.5 is the second lowest, just behind Meta Platforms (META).

But as I pointed out earlier:

[merely] Staring [P/E] Multiples is a very superficial analysis. And I would argue it doesn’t hold much value…

… to make accurate relative multiple comparisons, the valuation model must account for company growth. We also argue that the PEG ratio does an excellent job of capturing the relative trade-offs between a company’s current share price, current earnings, and expected growth rate. Investopedia defines:

PEG ratios are used to determine stock prices while considering a company’s expected earnings growth and are believed to provide a more complete picture than the more standard P/E ratios.

The PEG ratio is simply calculated by dividing a company’s one-year forward P/E ratio by its expected three-year CAGR. To estimate the expected CAGR, I think analysts should base it on analyst consensus forecasts.

Most notably, Google’s x1.34 ratio is the second lowest among FAAMG’s peers, which looks very attractive. Google’s valuation looks incredibly cheap when compared to the S&P 500’s x4.18 PEG.

Analyst consensus EPS; author’s calculations

Longer term, I remain bullish on Google stock and continue to estimate an implied valuation of $156.24 per share.

Analyst consensus EPS; author’s calculations

risk

From what I’ve seen, there have been no major risk updates since we last covered GOOG stocks. Therefore, I would like to emphasize what I wrote earlier.

First, a deterioration in the macro environment could adversely affect Google’s advertising business. But personally, I think the recession’s impact on advertising is temporary. A recession could even help Google’s ad business, perhaps as marketers are pressured to think about his ROI on advertising.Google’s Cloud As for his business, even in a recession, a substantial no slowdown is seen.

Second, investors should monitor the competitiveness of the cloud industry. He emphasized that Google’s cloud operating margins are significantly lower than those of AWS and Azure. Personally, I think Google’s PaaS effort will close the margin gap as it is a high-margin business opportunity. However, as competition among cloud competitors intensifies, there is reason to suspect that operating margins above 30% are unsustainable.

Third, arguably most of Google’s current stock price volatility (especially on the downside) is driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. As a result, Google’s outlook remains unchanged, but Google’s stock price could be significantly volatile. In addition, higher inflation and higher real yields will affect Google’s stock price. This is because higher discount rates reduce the net present value of cash flows over time.

Fourth, Alphabet’s size and scale are too difficult for antitrust officials to ignore. The company has managed to defend past lawsuits in the EU and US, but anti-competition claims against Alphabet may accelerate. For interested readers, a great article written by a Seeking Alpha analyst There is: Google Stock: This Regulatory Pressure Is A Disaster (NASDAQ:GOOG). I highly recommend reading the article.

Additionally, I wrote a detailed article on Google’s risk profile here.

Conclusion

In my opinion, buying Google stock for less than $100 per share is a great deal. In this article, I’ve highlighted five reasons why I believe Google stock shouldn’t be overlooked in an investor’s portfolio. 5) Google is cheaper than the market. Google is a strong buy.

