Analysts Name Top Emerging Technologies to Watch in 2023





From Web3 to adaptive AI, a wide range of new technologies are coming into CIOs’ sights. This tech may need to prove his ROI, but it should be at the top of your watchlist.

Analysts from the research firm have provided the top hot new technologies to watch for 2023. Over time, these technologies may extend business capabilities in new ways, such as furthering business sustainability goals. According to Gartner analyst David Groombridge, sustainability initiatives are a key underlying theme for CIOs to pay attention to when considering current and future technology.

He said it’s important for business leaders to know which emerging technologies to focus on because they show where future innovations will focus.

Groombridge said more executives believe that “innovation will be a key tactic for sustaining growth.”

“It’s very important for executives to have a clear understanding of where innovation is coming from, and that’s what helps these trends navigate quickly,” he said.

pioneer technology

Groombridge described the top of Gartner’s list of emerging technologies as “pioneer technologies.” Using technology like this allows companies to build a reputation for being pioneering innovations, he said.

That list includes:

super app. Super apps are apps that help organizations combine multiple apps into one to provide users with a more streamlined experience. Tencent’s WeChat is an example of a super app. Groombridge said the super app will give businesses “new ways to engage with customers, employees and partners.” Adaptive AI. This technology continuously retrains AI models to quickly adapt to changes in the environment (changes that were not anticipated at the time of deployment). Groombridge says that adaptive AI responds quickly to change, “allowing you to extract more long-term value from your AI solutions.” metaverse. The Metaverse is a 3D virtual world where individuals can work, play, shop and do business. Some companies like Decentraland are already building virtual worlds, but there is still a long way to go before this technology becomes a viable opportunity for companies. But companies that start working on the Metaverse could have a recruiting advantage by attracting top talent interested in future projects, Groombridge said.

Underlying the business’s emerging technology roadmap is the push for sustainability, he added.

Having a clear understanding of where that innovation is coming from is critical for executive leaders, and it helps them navigate these trends quickly. David Groombridge Analyst, Gartner

Sustainable technology will be a key focus for business leaders heading into 2023. This is especially important when considering new technologies and how they fit into future business operations.

Investors, consumers and even young job seekers who want to work for companies with goals such as sustainability are increasing CEO interest, Groombridge said. Sustainability is defined differently, but is generally viewed as business practices that support human and economic health, such as measuring and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“It’s really hard for management to ignore the fact that technology and solutions impact society,” he said.

frontier technology

Forrester Research analyst Brian Hopkins believes that while concepts like the metaverse are being hyped, other emerging technologies will prove to be more profitable ventures for businesses in the future. says deaf. Forrester Research defines these as state-of-the-art.

Forrester’s list of notable new technologies includes:

Turing bot. TuringBot is AI-powered software that automatically complements the developer’s work in designing and building software code. Hopkins said he acts as an intelligent agent that uses advanced machine learning to help automatically generate code. Augmented reality. Augmented reality (XR) includes a combination of visual elements provided by tools such as augmented reality, mixed reality, and virtual reality. Enterprise use cases are hard to pinpoint, he said, but Hopkins said that five years from now, use cases such as training and onboarding front-line employees could become viable opportunities. said. Web3. Web3 is a concept that Hopkins said promises a decentralized internet not controlled by big tech companies, financial institutions or other entities through the use of technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies. However, it is unclear how this technology will develop and benefit businesses. Interest and investment have increased significantly, making it on the list of emerging technologies to watch, according to a Forrester Research report. Web3 startup has raised an estimated $30 billion in venture funding in 2021, according to reports. Zero trust edge. Zero Trust Edge “securely connects and forwards traffic” from remote sites using cloud-based network services, according to a Forrester Research report. According to Hopkins, the concept combines software-controlled networking with network security.

Makenzie Holland is a news writer covering big tech and federal regulation. Prior to joining TechTarget, she was a General Reporter at Wilmington StarNews and a Crime and Education Reporter at Wabash Plain Dealer.

