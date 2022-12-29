Twitter is back online after a global outage for thousands





Dec 28 (Reuters) – Twitter Inc suffered a massive outage on Wednesday as tens of thousands of users around the world accessed the popular social media platform and the service appeared to be back online. Its main function has become unusable before.

The incident marks the social media site’s first apparent widespread service outage since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter as CEO in late October.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages through various sources, including user reports, said that at the peak of the disruption, more than 10,000 users from the US, about 2,500 from Japan, and about 2,500 from the UK were affected. showed that there is

Most reports came from users who said they faced technical issues while accessing social networks via their web browsers.

Reports of the Twitter outage dropped sharply by Wednesday evening, according to the website, and some users have since returned to normal commenting services.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the social network’s status page indicated that all systems were working.

Musk tweeted later on Wednesday that “significant backend server architecture changes” were being rolled out and that “Twitter should feel faster”, but in his post he addressed downtime reported by users. I didn’t mention it.

During the outage, some users said they were unable to log into their Twitter accounts from their desktops or laptops. A few users said the issue also affected features like mobile his apps and notifications.

Others shared updates and memes about the service disruption on Twitter, with #TwitterDown trending as a hashtag on social media sites.

When I tried to log into Twitter from my desktop, I got the following error message:

Musk tweeted that the service is still available.

“It works for me,” Musk posted to a user who asked if Twitter was broken.

The suspension comes two months after Musk completed its $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

By some estimates, hundreds of Twitter employees left the social media company in November. This included engineers responsible for fixing bugs and preventing outages.

Thousands of Twitter users also suffered a global outage in February and July before Musk’s acquisition.

Other big tech companies have also suffered outages this year. In July, Rogers Telecommunications, Canada’s largest telecom operator, shut down his service for nearly 19 hours, cutting off millions of people’s access to banking, transportation and government.

Reported by Akriti Sharma, Mrinmay Dey and Shubhendu Deshmukh of Bengaluru. Additional reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai.Edited by Krishna Chandra Elli and Sam Holmes

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/twitter-down-thousands-users-downdetectorcom-2022-12-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos