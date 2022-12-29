Global Tech Summit 2023 Collaborates with NRDC, APIS to Celebrate India’s Tech Innovation





The organizers of the Global Tech Summit 2023 today announced the importance of the Tech Summit and how it will boost India’s G20 presidency, become a platform of opportunity for tech entrepreneurs and showcase India’s tech power to the world. We have released a 3 minute video highlighting.

Global Tech Summit 2023, in partnership with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS), unveiled the Innovation Awards section to recognize and showcase emerging technology innovations in the fields of agriculture and healthcare .

Dr. Srinubav Gedera, lead organizer of the Global Tech Summit 2023, addressed the media today in Visakhapatnam, along with key representatives from the National Research and Development Corporation (NRDC), the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the governments of India and Andhra Pradesh. I made this clear.

The upcoming summit in Visakhapatnam is expected to attract over 1,000 business delegations and 10,000 attendees. It will cover a variety of technology-related topics and feature guest speakers from a variety of backgrounds. NRDC and APIS will also join forces at the summit to showcase and reward Indian innovation.

The Global Scale Summit will cover a variety of technology-related topics including Pharma Tech, Edutech, Agritech, Fintech, Metaverse, Biotech and Startup Fest.

Shri Gudivada Amarnad, Honorary Minister of Industry, Infrastructure and IT addressed the media, expanding the ministry’s cooperation and support, explaining the importance of the Vizag G20 summit meeting, and promoting global tech innovation. He urged the leaders of the summit to actively promote the economy of Andhra Pradesh. Visakhapatnam is becoming a global conference hub under the leadership of Prime Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The summit will highlight the futuristic development of technology and its impact on the world.

Pulsus Group CEO and MD, Dr Srinubabu Gedela, said the 2023 Global Tech Summit, along with India’s G-20 presidency, is on roadshow in several Indian cities and will be on the road in the coming weeks. said it plans to run more shows in cities including New Delhi. , Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, London, Dubai, Brussels, New York. The Innovation Awards Section partners with NRDC and APIS to showcase and reward Indian innovation.

Shri MVV Satynaranayana, Member of Parliament, praised the Global Tech Summit team for organizing an excellent and well-attended roadshow despite the global economic downturn. Attendance and feedback from the completed and proposed national and international roadshows confirms that Vizag Tech Summit is becoming a global technology summit and will continue its strong momentum and growth into the future. This is in line with Visakhapatnam’s strong pipeline of digital technologies, which could become a future technology hub destination.

NRDC Regional Director Dr. Bijay Kumar Sahu said NRDC is looking for opportunities to work with Pulsus Group and is pleased to partner with Global Tech Summit 2023. We provide a platform to showcase Indian innovations. Dr. T. Anilkumar, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh His Innovation His Society, also expressed his support for the summit and the goal of making India a destination for innovation.

Dr. Anil Kumar, CEO of AP Innovation Society said: innovation leadership.

Professor PVGD Prasad Reddy, Vice Chancellor of Andorra University, said he would provide the necessary support for the proposed Global Tech Summit.

Vizag Tech Summit, 16-17 February 2023, is organized by National Research and Development Corporation (NRDC), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, Andhra Pradesh Institute of Innovation, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Parsus Group. A platform that expects a culmination of projects worth Rs. 3000 Cr aims to provide a space for influential technology and business leaders around the world to connect and share their insights.

