Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Rumors: What’s the Story?





(Pocket-lint) – Google’s next flagship smartphone hasn’t been expected for some time yet, but there are already plenty of rumors speculating about what it will offer when it comes out.

Here’s what we’d like to see from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro successors, and what rumors suggest. . Everything you’ve heard so far is here.

Pixel 8 release date and price

Google will likely announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October 2023. Of course, there’s no official announcement yet, and it won’t be announced for a while, but October has been Google’s favorite month of choice for years.

Once the device is revealed, we expect it to go on sale in the next few weeks, possibly by the end of October 2023.

The Pixel 7 started at $599 in the UK, $599 in the US, and $649 in Europe, while the Pixel 7 Pro started at $849 in the UK, $899 in the US, and $899 in Europe, the same as the Pixel 6 and 6. Professional. It’s not yet clear if we can expect the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to be in the same ballpark, but we don’t expect them to be too far apart.

Design Pixel 8: More compact Pixel 8 Pro: Curved display

There aren’t many rumors about the design of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro yet, but it’s been claimed that it may not be too far from the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Having hinted at the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro designs at a conference, the company could do the same with its 2023 handset, ahead of major leaks.

Rumor has it that the Pixel 8 will offer a smaller and more compact form factor than the Pixel 7, but nothing has been confirmed at this time and there are currently no rendering leaks for the device.

If the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro follow in the footsteps of their predecessors, the camera housing that spans the width of the device’s back is likely to remain, along with an under-display fingerprint sensor and punch-hole camera in the center. It’s likely that the 8 Pro will use a curved screen.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are both IP68 water and dust resistant, so we expect the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro to be as well.

Display Pixel 8: 6.3-inch, Full HD+, 90 Hz? Pixel 8 Pro: 6.7-inch, Quad HD+, 10-120 Hz?

There have been no reports of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro’s displays yet, but rumors have detailed what resolutions the devices may offer. The Pixel 8 is said to have a 2268 x 1080 display while the Pixel 8 Pro is said to have a 2822 x 1344 display. However, this sounds a little strange, especially for the Pixel 8 Pro, so for now, I’ll take it with a little salt.

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch display with a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution. The Pixel 7 has a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 7 Pro’s refresh rate can be adjusted between 10Hz and 120Hz.

It’s not yet clear if the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will stick to the same screen specs as the 7 and 7 Pro respectively, but it’s expected to be the same or better, so rumors about the 8 Pro’s display resolution are unlikely. I think.

Hardware and Specs Google Tensor G3Pixel 8: 8 GB RAM, up to 256 GB storage Pixel 8 Pro: 12 GB RAM, up to 512 GB storage

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will both be powered by Google Tensor G2 chips, and there are rumors that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will have next-generation chips, codenamed Zuma.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expected to offer similar features, as the Pixel 7 offers 8 GB of RAM and the 7 Pro offers 12 GB of RAM. There are options, and the Pixel 8 Pro has options for up to 512 GB, and neither have any plans to support microSD.

There are currently no rumors about battery capacity, but the Pixel 7 has a capacity of 4355mAh and offers 20W fast charging, while the Pixel 7 Pro offers a 5000mAh battery and up to 23W fast charging. As with the display, we don’t expect the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro to get any worse.

Camera Pixel 8: dual rear Pixel 8 Pro: triple rear

So far, there have been no specific rumors about the camera specs of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but Pixel devices have always focused on great camera quality, and that’s not going to change with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. .

Reports indicate that the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro could support staggered HDR. This suggests a new sensor, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Pixel 7 now features dual rear cameras with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro has the same settings and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

We expect the 8 Pro to continue to outperform the Pixel 8 when it comes to cameras, but spec details are yet to be revealed.

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Rumors: What Happened So Far?

Here’s what rumors have suggested so far about the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

December 23, 2022: Leaked roadmap reveals plans for Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and beyond

According to a report issued by the Android Authority, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will arrive in late 2023, with no major changes to the current Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 8 is said to be smaller than the Pixel 7, but offers a more compact form factor.

The two phones are also said to have the latest Google Tensor processor called Tensor G3.

December 21, 2022: Leak points to Google Pixel 8’s new camera module

A leak suggests that 2023 Pixel phones will get gradual HDR support not possible with the Pixel 6 and 7 series’ main sensors.

November 9, 2022: Pixel 8 leaks have begun, including codenames and specs

WinFuture reports that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are codenamed Shiba and Huskey respectively.

It’s also said to run Android 14, a chip called Zuma, with the Pixel 8 getting a 2268 x 1080 display and the Pixel 8 Pro moving to a 2822 x 1344 display.

By Britta O’Boyle.

