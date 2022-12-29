2022 winners and losers: Google





Google has been making Pixel phones for years, but only now has it begun to enter a sort of flow state. After a significant change of pace with his Pixel 6 series in 2021 (creating an in-house chipset, introducing a new design, and finally overhauling the camera system), 2022 will bring us good old fashioned improvements. It’s time to do

As a result, the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are capable and mature smartphones, and the supporting cast looks almost perfect with the Pixel Watch and the upcoming Pixel tablet.

Google is taking things step by step, but there’s no denying that many things are getting right. So let’s take a look at his 2022 winners and losers on Google.

Winner: Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7

The Pixel 7 series may not be the best-selling flagship, but it’s one of the most important. That’s despite Google being a little conservative, no satellite features, no extreme zoom cameras, no folding parts the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 are really good phones and all his Android It starts with software developed by the manufacturer itself.

It follows the much-loved signature Pixel camera. Add in the instantly recognizable (perhaps iconic?) design and attractive pre-order bonuses (free Pixel Watch with Pro, Pixel Buds Pro with vanilla) and these two are the winners.

Winner: Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is essentially part of a winning series. Pixel a devices have been particularly successful in markets such as the US, where most Chinese mid-rangers are unavailable. But the Pixel 6a is more than just an affordable smartphone. It has features that most Galaxy A devices don’t have. Like its bigger Pixel brothers, the 6a has an interesting colored visor design, resulting in his signature Pixel camera experience. It also uses the same in-house Tensor Chip as the Pixel 6 series.

One of the Pixel 6a’s hallmarks is its size. It’s one of the few high performance compact phones you can buy in the world. Pair that with the excellent battery life and the Pixel 6a is a real boon for small phone folks.

Loser: Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch is Google’s first smartwatch, debuting with a unique design, Google’s own Wear OS, and tight integration with Fitbit, attracting a loyal following of the now-Google-owned fitness brand.

But the Pixel Watch didn’t really make its mark on the market. It doesn’t matter that the Galaxy Watch is the favorite Wear OS watch, or that Wear OS is second only to the Apple Watch, or that it arrives late to the market, or doesn’t use Google Fit. Even with these pre-order perks, the fact remains that the Pixel Watch wasn’t very popular.

Loser: Pixelfold

We expected the Pixel Fold to happen for the second year in a row, but the second year didn’t happen. Last year, the Pixel Fold was officially scrapped from around the corner, but this year it’s been reborn and maybe next year. There’s no denying the Pixel Fold is coming. We even have a good idea of ​​what it might look like after seeing it tested on Geekbench.

Surely next year, right?

