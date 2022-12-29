Canon USA, Inc.’s AMLOS Solution Wins 2023 CES Best of Innovation Award





Canon recognized as one of 17 winners from a record pool of over 2,100 entries in the Software and Mobile Apps category

MELVILLE, New York, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Canon USA, Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has announced that AMLOS (Activate My Line of Sight) has earned another 2023 CES Best of accolade. will be announced. Innovation Awards in the Software and Mobile Apps category. Developed by Canon USA, Inc., the AMLOS solution is a software and camera product suite that uses the power of Canon’s image processing technology and hand gesture control to bring new levels of engagement to collaboration across multiple locations. is designed to provide

Canon USA, Inc.’s AMLOS solution won the 2023 CES Best of Innovation award.

The CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual competition that recognizes design and engineering excellence in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. The CES 2023 Innovation Awards Program received his record of over 2,100 submissions. An independent panel of industry experts judged submissions based on innovation, functionality, aesthetics and design. From these submissions, hundreds of products were selected as his CES 2023 Innovation Honorees. The highest rated in each category receives the title of ‘Best of Innovation’. AMLOS is his one of only 17 products to be awarded this high level of distinction for 2023.

CES, the world’s most influential tech show, takes place in Las Vegas from Thursday, January 5, 2023 to Sunday, January 8, 2023. Canon’s booth at booth #16359 in the central hall.

“Winning the CES Best of Innovation Award is a testament to the creativity, research and expert development to make AMLOS a valuable tool that helps bridge the gap between the office and the workforce working from home. ‘ said Sam. Yoshida, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Canon USA, Inc., said:

Ahead of its formal availability announcement a few months ago, AMLOS received widespread industry recognition for its efforts to keep hybrid work teams engaged and well connected to each other, despite being in different locations. Praised. Keypoint Intelligence, a global market research firm and independent evaluator of print and smart workplace technologies and services, has named AMLOS as a recipient of his 2023 Buyers Lab (BLI) Outstanding Innovation Award. published and received an award for excellence. AMLOS also won the Infocom Best of Show Award after Canon joined the show in June.

Developed by Canon USA, Inc. to support high productivity and employee engagement, the AMLOS solution is a software and camera product suite designed to support modern hybrid conferencing. The AMLOS solution is an additional layer on top of your organization’s existing compatible conferencing solution. 1 Allows both face-to-face and remote participants to join the meeting and provides face-to-face participants with an intuitive experience with hand gesture controls. An interface that remote participants can customize to facilitate collaboration.1 The AMLOS solution consists of software and a Canon CR-N300 or CR-N500 PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) camera.2

AMLOS will be on display at the Canon booth at the Consumer Electronic Show 2023, January 5-8, 2023, Las Vegas Convention Central, Hall 3, #16359.

About Canon USA, Inc. Canon USA, Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business to business and industrial digital imaging solutions to the US, Latin American and Caribbean markets. Parent company Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), with global revenues of approximately $30.6 billion, is ranked among the top five overall U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years as of 2021, and is ranked among the top five by Fortune magazine worldwide. Named one of the most admired companies in Canon USA has been featured on Newsweek’s 2021 Most Loved Workplaces list, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and job satisfaction. Canon USA is dedicated to a symbiotic philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To stay on top of the latest news from Canon USA, visit www.usa.canon.com/rss, sign up for the company’s RSS news feed, and follow @CanonUSA on Twitter.

2021 patent numbers are based on figures published by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information published by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Subscription, purchase and use of other Canon and third party services and solutions required for setup, sound, remote user viewing and other functionality. Subject to applicable Canon or third-party provider terms and conditions. Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon USA, Inc. makes any representations or warranties regarding any third-party products, services or features referenced herein.

2 Purchase of Canon (PTZ) cameras required for each conference room. Follow the terms of use. Among other requirements. The camera requires a wired connection and must be on the same network as the Windows 10 PC dedicated to the AMLOS solution.

Specifications, prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

