Growing Innovation and Technology Opportunities in Hong Kong





The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Administration published the Hong Kong Smart City Blueprint in December 2017 with the vision of developing the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region into a world-leading smart city. The Blueprint covers 6 areas: ‘Smart Mobility’, ‘Smart Living’, ‘Smart Environment’, ‘Smart People’, ‘Smart Government’ and ‘Smart Economy’ and includes 70 initiatives. In 2020, we published Blueprint 2.0 with over 130 initiatives for urban management measures and services. Regulation of the digital economy is already underway.

Greater Bay Area innovation will be further promoted

The growth of I&T has extended into the Greater Bay Area (GBA), bringing with it more incentives and opportunities since the late 2010s.

In China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Cooperation Zone has been incorporated into one of the four major cooperation platforms in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Cooperation Zone includes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park and the Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Zone.

As part of the 2022-2023 Hong Kong Budget, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government will jointly develop the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park on the 87-hectare Lok Ma Chau Loop. His I&T platform, the largest in Hong Kong SAR. The soon-to-be-developed northern metropolis of Hong Kong is sure to further facilitate the flow of talent and scientific research resources across borders.

At present, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has 16 provincial key research institutes, 6 Hong Kong branches of the China National Engineering Research Center, and 22 joint research institutes with the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has invested over HK$150 billion in the I&T sector over the past four years, one-third of which was spent on research and development (R&D).

For I&T development in GBA, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Administration aims to encourage enterprises and scientific research institutes in Guangdong, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macau to participate in international I&T cooperation. Support technology infrastructure and innovation in the I&T sector. To help flow talent and resources. It also plans to facilitate R&D cooperation, including enabling eligible higher education institutions and R&D institutions in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to apply for technology projects in mainland China and use relevant funds in both locations in accordance with regulations. is. Manage cross-border use of medical data and biosamples required for R&D collaboration projects. It also studies immigration-related facilitation measures to promote exchanges between technical and academic talents.

