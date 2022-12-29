Google and YouTube content providers must face US child privacy lawsuit





(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google and other companies have been accused of violating the privacy of children under the age of 13 by tracking YouTube activity without parental consent. The appeals court reopened the case on the 28th. They targeted ads.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Seattle said Congress did not intend to preempt privacy claims under state law by adopting the Federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

The law gives the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general the power to regulate the online collection of personal data about children under the age of 13, but not private plaintiffs.

The lawsuit alleges that Google’s data collection violated similar state laws, and YouTube content from Hasbro (HAS.O), Mattel (MAT.O), Cartoon Network (WBD.O), DreamWorks Animation (CMCSA.O) and others. Claimed the provider was in violation. ) lured kids into his channel, knowing they would be tracked.

In July 2021, San Francisco U.S. District Judge Beth Loveson Freeman dismissed the case, finding that federal privacy law preempted plaintiffs’ claims under the laws of California, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Tennessee. .

But in Wednesday’s 3-0 ruling, Circuit Judge Margaret McKean said the federal statute’s language was intended to prevent Congress from invoking state statutes that target plaintiffs for the same alleged misconduct. He said it was “nonsensical” to assume that

The case was remanded to Freeman for consideration of other reasons Google and the content provider may have to dismiss.

Lawyers for Google and the content provider did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The children’s attorney did not immediately respond to a similar request.

In October 2019, Google agreed to pay $170 million to settle complaints by the FTC and New York Attorney General Letitia James that YouTube illegally collected personal data from children without parental consent. Did.

Plaintiffs in the San Francisco lawsuit say Google began complying with COPPA in January 2020.

Their lawsuit sought damages against YouTube users under the age of 16 from July 2013 to April 2020.

The case is Jones et al v. Google LLC et al, United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, No. 21-16281.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel, New York Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/google-youtube-content-providers-must-face-us-childrens-privacy-lawsuit-2022-12-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos