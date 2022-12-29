Technology and innovation are taking humanity to the next big step





The high-tech and innovation industry is the only industry where anyone, regardless of socioeconomic background, can seize a real chance to change the world and move humanity forward, said Senior Partner and Head of Innovation. One Or Haviv said: at Arieli Capital. We’re just scratching the surface of what the technology ecosystem has to offer. So for those who are quick to question that future, you haven’t seen anything yet. This is neither the end nor the beginning. The end, but this is definitely the end of the beginning!

The future looks bright for Habib despite news from the sector in recent months. The industry of technology and innovation is taking a giant leap forward, taking humanity to the next big stage.

1 View gallery

Fund/Fund Name: Arieli Capital LLC Partners: Evan Renov, Eric Bentov, Or Haviv, Peter Lagonikos Notable/Selected Portfolio Companies: Terrific, Elvy.ai, Powerful Medical, Mobi, NGT, BOH.

You can read the entire exchange with Haviv in the interview below.

If 2020 was the year of the pandemic and 2021 was the year of record, how would you define 2022 in the VC sector?

2022 was the year of balance, reason and opportunity.

Percentage – As a startup, we avoided periods characterized by the abundance of available capital.

Why – KPIs and validation have taken center stage.

Opportunity – Investors found startups with the flexibility to talk about centering the values ​​of valuation, lean operations, and core market fit.

Who will be the big winner in 2022 and why?

everyone. The short-term view shows unemployment and economic hardship that no one wants, while the long-term view shows the next market leader – significant market value, solves global industry pain, and truly It will reveal companies that create social impact. It brings significant benefits to investors and stakeholders.

Who are the big losers of 2022 and why?

The Dalai Lama once said: “When you lose, don’t lose your lesson.” I don’t see losers History has proven that this era creates industry leaps that help advance humankind.

What to expect from the VC sector in 2023?

If you sit on the fence, you will miss the train. Any decision is better than no decision. Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn, but if you sit passively, nothing moves and you get nothing.

I believe these times are driving investors to take a more holistic approach by creating real value for companies beyond money. Investors review and improve deal flow processes and realign pipelines. In addition, investors and their portfolio companies engage in lean operations and a clear and transparent system of checks and balances that provides a clear path to his KPIs that are impactful and profitable.

What global processes will affect the Israeli market (both positively and negatively)?

Israel’s risk-taking must balance early-stage validation and revenue generation, while creating cutting-edge research and development processes that will ensure the future of key industries such as agriculture, security, energy and water for years to come. Our known ability to look ahead will help the influx of outside capital and global interest in Israel to continue fueling the engines of emerging nations and navigating this difficult path.

How should different companies prepare for the coming year?

There is a saying among skydivers: “When in doubt, clip when the ground is rising rapidly.” For all early or late stage companies, large or small, and investors, it’s best to go back to basics. Confirm core value and market fit, and focus on creating economic and social value. Generate revenue, strengthen partnerships and forge new strategic relationships while weeding out low-value loose-end partners and clients that take your energy and resources. Rediscover your why and the vision that started you in the first place.

What will happen to the dozens of unicorns born last year?

A company’s true value is determined not by the money it raises, but by the market value it creates for its clients, users, data and influence.

Companies that reach large valuations with little or no market value add are unlikely to survive in the long run (regardless of the current recession).

In which sectors will VC investment accelerate and in which sectors will it slow down? The reason for this is also?

Core sectors such as agriculture, food, water, health, wellness, education, telecommunications, transportation and security/safety will increase.

People will move from nice to must-haves, and in return the startup investment market will center around these growing demands.

HR: Do the layoffs, what has happened and what is yet to come, help in any way to solve the pain companies have been going through in the last couple of years?

People, human capital, are the most important and most valuable asset of a company. According to our experience, people leave places that offer good salaries to places that offer self-realization.

A rowboat becomes lighter by sending out a crew, but it also loses the power source to row. That said, companies that focus on the surface conditions of their employees should remember that ping pong tables and beer are not real competition if they feel that they make a difference to themselves and the world. It’s a must-have. Employees don’t need it. Offer work that you feel will be worthwhile at the end of the day.

Investing in people is always a good bet.

Amazing Innovation, Powerful Healthcare, NGT HEALTHCARE 2 LP – Arieli Capitals Notable Portfolio Companies:

Great innovation e-commerce. A smart learning platform, Terrific Live is designed to personally connect brands with each customer through a personalized online live shopping experience.

Founder: Israel Grintz Founded: 2021 Employees: 10

Explanation behind the investment: The business development opportunities and assistance in entering the US market that Arielis provides will serve Terrifics’ long-term goals.

Medtech. An AI solution that enables medical professionals to accurately diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease.

Founders: Martin Herman, Dr. Robert Herman, Simon Rovder, Viktor Jurasek Founded: 2017 Employees: 50

Description behind the investment: We have the ability to take powerful healthcare to the next level, help penetrate the U.S. market, and promote life-changing technology and the medical technology industry.

NGT HEALTHCARE 2 LP Health Tech. An early-stage investment entity structured as a venture capital fund focused on medical devices and life science technologies. Leverage funds through the IIA Incubator Program.

Founders: Zohar Gendler, Nizar Mishael Founded: 2021 Employees: 7

Investment Background Description: Arieli has experience in advancing biotechnology and is passionate about creating social impact. Our agenda is shared with her NGT, and investing in NGT is mutually beneficial.

