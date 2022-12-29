google: Google receives CCI notice after not paying fine





Tech giant Google has received a demand notice from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for failing to pay penalties imposed for anti-competitive practices within stipulated time, sources said Wednesday. told ET.

The action comes after Google last week appealed the Antitrust Watchdog ruling on the Android operating system for smartphones.

Sources say Google has appealed in both cases, so the fine will only be paid after the court has ruled on the stay application. They said demand notice is standard procedure and payment has a deadline of 30 days for him.

Google did not respond to ET’s query for comment.

AnantLaw partner Rahul Goel said the order under Section 27 of the Competition Act 2002 allows CCI to pay liquidated damages to the parties for 30 days from the date of receipt of the order.

However, under Section 53B, a victim may appeal to the National Corporation Law Court of Appeals within 60 days from the date of receipt of the order, he added.

Goel told ET that issuing notices of demand after penalties have been imposed under Section 27 of the Competition Act is a routine process. Google can seek a notice of demand suspension and payment of penalties while he files an appeal against the CCI’s order before the NCLAT. ”

CCI has the authority to issue demand notices for non-payment of penalties, said GR Bhatia, partner Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India.

Google will highlight these facts before the NCLAT and expects to be appealed with the stay application listed before the expiry of the time period stipulated in the Notice of Demand issued by the CCI,” Bhatia said. says.

Last week, a Google spokesperson said it would appeal the regulator’s decision on Android because it would hit Indian users and businesses who trust Android’s security features and could drive up the cost of their mobile devices. said it was decided.

On October 20, the CCI fined Google INR 1,337.76 crore for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices, and imposed various injustices against Internet majors. ordered to stop and discontinue unfair business practices.

In less than a week, the regulator fined Google Rs 936.44 million for abusing its dominant position over Play Store policies.

CCI’s verdict is in line with global regulators who are lashing out at big tech companies for alleged monopoly practices.

