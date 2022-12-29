Google’s Pixel Watch continues to win





Spending two months on a device is plenty of time to learn its quirks, likes and dislikes. I was at that point with a Google Pixel Watch that had been on my wrist since the day it was released and was only out for a few short days testing some of the old waters I enjoyed before coming back .

As we wrap up the year, we want to give you an update on life with the Pixel Watch, as we’re well past the honeymoon phase and entering territory where it can be hard to separate. I think the Pixel Watch is here to stay.

The size fits very well

Some people would certainly opt for a larger watch for style reasons and because that probably means a larger internal battery. This is the perfect watch size for me. This cannot be said for most smartwatches. Most are too big.

When the Pixel Watch first arrived, we saw a lot of reaction about its size. Many readers thought it would be too small for a man’s wrist and wouldn’t work. Wearing a watch that fits properly on your wrist is almost unheard of in the smartwatch arena.

Pixel Watch fits on your wrist like a classic watch. It is not bulky and does not get in the way even if it hangs on the side or hits a door frame or other object.

Over the past two weeks, I’ve tried on a Garmin 955, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and Apple Watch Ultra to see if the Pixel Watch is still for me, or if it’s time to go back to my old favorites. All of them were solid clocks, and I couldn’t do it. There are other reasons why I rushed back, but I’ll get to that in a moment, but size was the main reason.

came back trying to escape

As I’ve said dozens of times, I get bored quickly and like to switch devices and watches regularly. My wife frequently sees my location on her Google Maps because I tend to pick up another phone every few days and forget to “fix” sharing on that new device. It’s complaining that it doesn’t appear in That’s a problem – I admit.

A few weeks ago, I decided to give the Pixel Watch a break and let the Apple Watch run. I went his two days in a row mainly because I’ve grown sick of my iPhone again (notifications and keyboards piss me off forever) and I think Apple’s activity tracking and fitness apps suck. Then I went to my active summer life love, the Garmin Forerunner 955. It lasted almost a week, but I couldn’t fall in love with all the physical buttons, annoyed by the lack of UI beauty. Also, it’s huge.

But for the most part, I think the reason I came back to the Pixel Watch was because I liked it. I like the size already mentioned. I like the Fitbit integration. For the most part, I like the way notifications are displayed. It looks sharp on your wrist. It’s a gadget, but it’s also a watch. Boys love pretty watches. It complements my his Pixel 7 and almost gives me the feeling of a brother who’s all-in on the Samsung or Apple ecosystem. it’s working for me.

Battery life is fine and the same

I think we should mention the battery with every Pixel Watch update, so here we go. Pixel Watch battery life hasn’t changed. Easily get through your day with workouts and sleep tracking included. I’m used to unplugging it around 9 or 10am every morning, letting it charge for about 45 minutes, then plugging it back in.

Should it last 3-4 days? Yes, of course. I knew it wasn’t, and now I’m adjusting to a life that involves charging my watch in addition to my phone. I’m enjoying the rest of it, so I’m happy to accept it (for now).

Band situation improved with Magical Adapter Connector

In the 30 days article, I talked about how the band’s situation needed help. Google used a proprietary band connection system on the Pixel Watch, which severely limited his band options. Having bought and tried all of Google’s bands, I really only liked the Active Band, but the most important band he had was the $80 leather option. Because it included an adapter connector that allows you to attach his 20mm band of choice.

A week ago I showed and received some of the separately sold adapter connectors you can find on Amazon. The arrival of these connectors is big because you can get a set for about $12 and you can attach any band you like. Instead of spending $80 like I did, you can now install your own his 20mm band without having to spend $20.

I don’t have a detailed review to share of the connectors I received, but I can say that both the silver and black versions I purchased all wiggle or play a bit. But it doesn’t fit as snugly as Google’s. I’m just pointing out that these manufacturers need to tighten things up. The two options I purchased from him are here and here.

Still need some software changes

However, it still requires changes from Google. I may write about this separately, but I do have complaints about the lack of features that are common in other watches that help improve your overall quality of life.

For one, Google needs to add the ability for the Pixel Watch app to ping the phone when the watch is fully charged. I can’t believe this hasn’t been included yet, but it isn’t. The idea here is that I have to charge my watch every morning and that charging process is a bit slow, so if I leave the watch charging in another room, hopefully I can get a notification that it’s done charging It means it’s good.

I still want the option to wake up the watch when a notification comes in. I can’t tell you how many times in the middle of something I felt a buzz in my wrist and couldn’t turn my wrist enough. I missed the notification between waking the watch properly and waking it up. Instead, like Samsung, Google should offer an option to wake the screen on notifications.

When notifications come in and appear on your watch, you need to be able to easily react to them. The best example I can give is emails coming through Gmail. When the notification is displayed, the entire email is expanded and[アーカイブ]You have to scroll the whole thing before clicking . Instead, you have to choose to view the condensed version, archive it first or tap in to see the full one. This should be customizable by anyone to their liking.

Finally, I want to start by checking for updates from the Pixel Watch app on my phone. On top of that, if you update while your watch is connected to the charger, your phone will notify you when the update is complete.

All right, I’ll check back in a few weeks unless something changes.

