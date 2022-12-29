6 medtech trends that offer a glimpse into the future of healthcare





The future of medicine is not just about cures, but about the technologies that help diagnose disease and care for patients. The medical field is becoming more and more advanced with the help of technology and as a result many innovations are already being picked up by both doctors and patients.

Artificial intelligence is already being used to create automated devices that help diagnose diseases such as cancer and diabetes. It can also be used in other areas, such as predicting when a patient will have an epileptic seizure or need to go to the emergency room. Wearables are also being explored as a way to monitor health conditions and enable remote patient monitoring from a distance.

In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the hottest trends for 2023 that will help healthcare professionals improve patient lives through technology like AI and wearables.

AI and machine learning

These technologies are already being used in many aspects of healthcare, including diagnosis and treatment planning. In the future, AI and machine learning could be used to analyze large amounts of data, identify patterns, and predict outcomes to make healthcare decisions more accurate and efficient.

According to Georgi Kadrev, co-founder and CEO of Bulgaria-based AI analytics tool Kelvin Health, the true determinant of the success of any healthcare system is efficient and timely diagnostics. .

“Even in economically developed countries, waiting times are unacceptably long and diagnostics are difficult to access. We already know it’s on the rise, and some diagnostic methods, such as ultrasound, are becoming portable enough to be used remotely in some cases,” Kadrev told The Recursive.

For Tihana Petricevic, founder and CEO of Silver technologies, a software platform and wearable device for remote monitoring of elderly patients, future innovative solutions in the industry include AI and big data, among other technologies. could include greater adoption of

“These innovative solutions include, as usual, applications in artificial intelligence (AI), big data, virtual and augmented reality (VR, AR), 5G, cloud computing, bioprinting, robotics and telemedicine. Biotechnology has made great strides as we have witnessed new and innovative approaches in the development of vaccines (mainly for COVID), ”explains Petricevic.

telemedicine

As remote work and social distancing measures become more prevalent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine is likely to become even more widely adopted. This could include virtual consultations with medical professionals, remote monitoring of patients, and tracking and transmitting vital signs using wearable devices.

In this regard, as Petricevic explains, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our society in so many ways that it remains a major disruptor to the global healthcare system.

“COVID-19 has claimed many lives, but it has also been a catalyst. Few tech sectors have emerged as major beneficiaries during this period. These include virtual care and telemedicine tools and solutions that facilitate consultation and patient monitoring, digital solutions that help orchestrate administrative workflows in healthcare organizations, and solutions that include health data analytics and patient management solutions.” Petricevic points out.

3D printing

3D printing has the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing of medical devices, prosthetics and custom implants. It can also be used to create models of organs and tissues for surgical planning and training.

wearable technology

Wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers can be used to track and monitor many aspects of a person’s health.

In the future, these devices may become more sophisticated and collect a wider range of data, enabling early detection of health problems.

personalized medicine

As our understanding of genetics and genomics improves, we may be able to tailor treatments to the specific needs of individual patients based on their genetic makeup.

This could include using genetic testing to identify the most effective treatments for a given patient, or using gene editing techniques to correct genetic defects.

“We still need to make major innovations at the patient-centric, systems level. It means that we are working relentlessly in the hope that we will be able to make very accurate diagnoses while at the same time delivered in a patient-friendly manner, largely ignoring location and economic circumstances,” emphasizes Kadrev. To do.

digital health

Digital health refers to the use of digital technologies, such as electronic medical records, telemedicine, and mobile health apps, to improve healthcare delivery. In the future, the integrated use of these technologies could provide patients with a more seamless and efficient healthcare experience.

And while digital health solutions are on the rise, Petricevic expects their implementation to face many challenges ahead.

“Health innovations and digital health solutions play an important role and have great potential in strengthening healthcare systems. Much work remains to be done to achieve better synergies among the public health sector,” concludes Petricevic.

