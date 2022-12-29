5 Predictions for 2023 Following the Tech Downward Spiral





The opinions expressed by entrepreneurial contributors are their own.

Earlier in the quarter, one share of Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, traded at $378. Less than two months later, the tech giant has tumbled below his $89 per share, hitting his 2015 trading levels.

But it’s not just meta. The Nasdaq 100 has fallen 38% from its all-time high.

Layoffs continue among the tech giants, with tens of thousands of employees out of work at Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter alone.

As we head into 2023, the future is turbulent. What geoeconomic shifts are about to resurface in the new year?

1. A re-evaluation of the “hockey stick”.

A favorite trend of venture capital funds and investors is the promise of a “hockey stick” growth curve. This leads to a predictable and scalable influx of new users (or revenue) by doubling your sales or paid acquisition channels.

The premise is simple market penetration or dominance. Anything is possible to get unicorn status and acquire users. This model works in theory, but in funding countries this usually comes at the cost of mountains of debt and no gains at all.

It’s easy to grow your business with an investor-funded freemium model. But infrastructure, staff, warehouses, and vendors are entitled to their own funding. And unless this model transforms at the same pace as standard business costs plus profit margins, businesses face serious consequences.

Prioritizing profitability again will be the reality check in 2023.

2. Increase in layoffs

Over 910 tech companies laid off over 143,000 employees in 2022 alone. The tracker relies on public data, which does not consider medium and large enterprises outside the public domain (although at the time the figure he could have exceeded 200,000 or 250,000).

Monetary scrutiny, coupled with unfavorable funding tools thanks to aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, are limiting access to funds to counter the effects of hyperinflation.

With unlimited resources, it’s easy to get sidetracked and keep pouring more people, money, and servers into the problem. This contradicts Brooks’ Law, a well-known adagio in project and product management. Brooks’ Law states that adding more people to a late software project will make it run longer.

The unemployment rate is still normalizing, but pressures on tech and telecoms will disrupt current numbers over the first two quarters of 2023.

3. Salary normalization in IT

Alphabet (Google’s parent company) stakeholder TCI Fund Management has issued an open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai. Billionaire heir Christopher Hohn pointed out Google’s excessive hiring practices and passive behavior compared to other industry leaders.

The letter further noted that “median compensation for 2021 totaled $295,884,” pointing to a pay gap even among tech companies and Google compared to other competitors. Hohn’s further analysis quantified the comp’s offer as “67% higher than Microsoft and 153% higher than the top 20 publicly traded technology companies in the US.”

Competitive salaries are a key way leading brands attract top talent. But scrutinizing the future of existing business models, such as the downsides of social companies’ advertising businesses and the tens of billions of dollars Meta has invested in the Metaverse, requires careful consideration and, first and foremost, a return to operational efficiency. I have.

4. Backlash against remote work

Remote work is a conflicting topic at best. In 2010, I openly advocated for remote work, citing his 2009 study at Cisco on cost savings and employee satisfaction and success stories from companies like Automattic and Basecamp.

It was a blessing for tens of millions of workers as the 2020 pandemic made office work possible. However, some conflicts arose.

Records published on social media and interviews with employees taking endless lunch breaks, leaving their computers on, or casually answering emails at a video game or gym. record.Senior leaders and professionals working 20+ hours per week Goal to be “over-hired” while protected from peers and surveillance in the workplace Over 120,000 apprentices on Reddit alone Workers across the country or abroad and complies with insurance and health policies, lack of work permits and location concealment in most countries causing real employment violations

In the 2021 boom, companies that denied remote work opportunities were laid off or even publicly banned. As the recession arrives, this talent pool is the first to be cracked for many business leaders.

5. Limited innovation

The reality check and attention to profitability comes at a hidden price of innovation. Decline in revenue is the main reason most technology leaders are being hit.

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and YouTube rely heavily on advertising to support their freemium networks. Other companies are also being forced to cut costs due to limited business opportunities and expectations of salary increases. For many people, sales and marketing (especially advertising) costs are the first line of cuts.

Microsoft’s computer sales are plummeting, and Amazon’s shipping revenue is declining as hyperinflation drives up costs while employee net worth stays flat.

The international energy crisis is exacerbating the problem by further accelerating inflation.

When technology companies are under pressure and layoffs occur, they often start in the sector that suffers losses. Innovation and R&D think about blockchain adoption into self-driving cars, the metaverse, new cryptocurrencies or digital wallets, or networks currently operating in a client-server model.

With reserve funds no longer available, consumers and other tangible marketplaces have seen a significant drop in NFT sales from the broader crypto world (with several large exchanges filing for bankruptcy). or impact unproven asset classes that only gained popularity through steady income and inflows. of capital in the past few years.

everyone is affected

Most importantly, everyone is affected by the recent technology crash.

The Great Recession of 2008 started in real estate and banking, but has been dragged down by rising interest rates, construction company bankruptcies, unemployment rising from 5% to 10%, and a negative GDP impacting retail, restaurants and travel. , consumers lost their finances. , Logistics, Manufacturing. The House of Cards permeates even the people and businesses they depend on.

Even if your business seems to be doing well at the moment, sit back and keep an eye on the latest industry news. Recessions come and go – making the most of the coming year will set you up for success.

