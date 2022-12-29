Google apparently wanted to acquire Nuvia, presumably to bolster its Tensor efforts.





According to a recent report, Google wanted to acquire Nuvia. This could have meant very different things for the Pixel series.

Qualcomm acquired Nuvia last year. Nuvia is a startup led by former Google and Apple employees. Nuvia was working on custom Arm silicon, which Qualcomm wanted to better compete with Apple. For context, one of his Nuvia heads was seen as “chief his architect” for the Apple Silicon M1 chipset. A report from The Information (which also reported problems with the next-generation GPU Apple was designing for his A16 Bionic) claims that Nuvia has been the target of acquisitions by many different companies. One of which he was Google.

This is especially interesting because part of the reason Google was chasing Nuvia was very likely due to their own Tensor chips. Google’s Tensor effort for Pixel smartphones will give us a little more control over the SoCs that go into smartphones, but having its own chipset designer with a custom Arm core at the ready doesn’t mean Samsung and that Exynos chip will no longer need to be relied upon for future reference designs. Two of his Nuvia co-founders also previously worked at Google, one of whom he held the role of “Lead SoC Architect”. It’s very likely a Tensor.

The work Nuvia has done can already be seen in the form of Qualcomm Oryon based on the work completed at Nuvia. When asked about whether Oryon is his Nuvia chipset the company has been working on before, a spokesperson said:

The creation of custom CPUs was started by Nuvia engineers while working for Nuvia and completed by Qualcomm Technologies engineers after Nuvia was acquired by Qualcomm Technologies.

It might sound like two different teams working on it, but it’s really just Nuvia engineers turned Qualcomm engineers. Not only does the acquisition by Google mean the company has access to the power of his world-class SoC-savvy team (the chipset is nearly ready), but it’s purely something he’s focused on. could have meant the Tensor SoC of Like another Pixelbook.

Qualcomm’s acquisition of Nuvia faced some challenges. Arm sued Qualcomm for violating the license agreement, claiming that he was trying to use Nuvia’s existing Arm license without Qualcomm having the proper rights. Arm claims its license is not transferable through acquisition, but Qualcomm claims it has its own Arm license that allows it to use custom processors.

Source: The Information

Via: 9to5Google

