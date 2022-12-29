Lookback 2022: Healthcare has a meeting moment





Historically popular major conferences were under-attended as various stakeholders favored events that offered convenience, innovation and even a taste of the concept.

If conference attendance is a sign of normalization, 2022 certainly marks another phase of the pandemic.

Meeting loyalty is changing

Once upon a time, the healthcare conference scene resembled a Gen X TV show. This included and still includes HIMSS. But that impact is changing, including the March 2022 conference.

“In its heyday, HIMSS was a must-see TV show. Currently, HIMSS is a shadow of itself.”

This is from Dan Dorazio, CEO of Sage Growth Partners, who also mentions new conference competitors.

“HIMSS is clearly not the only game in town. ViVE is a much smaller event, but some of the attendees said they chose one or the other. The crowd was very different. ViVE seems to have attracted more strategic personas than more operational participants.

D’Orazio added: “Throwing in his HLTH (Health), which took place in October, created even more competition for travel budgets, with attendees questioning the value they would get from traveling to conferences like his HIMSS. If so, competition is not a good thing.”

digital domination

ViVE will launch in 2022 and HLTH in 2018, both representing healthcare conferences focused on a new generation of innovation and technology.

Anno domini 2022 was also the first year of the dedicated health track at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). HealthLeaders’ Eric Wicklund and his CES attendees pointed this out in January’s coverage of the conference, where big tech was buzzing with healthcare’s growing power in the digital consumer space.

“Digital health has gradually taken up more and more floor space at CES as the consumer tech industry has taken a liking to healthcare. We touched on some interesting trends.”

Wicklund added that CES vendors “are also looking to integrate with healthcare providers in an attempt to bridge the gap between consumer and clinical.”

CES 2022 also marked the inaugural year of the Healthcare Keynote by Abbott Laboratories CEO and Chairman of the Board Robert Ford. On the payer side, Humana, like last year,

It is the only health insurance company to present and is currently the only health insurance policyholder of the CES organization.

big idea

The Aspen Ideas Festival (AIF) is another conference where healthcare is gaining momentum. AIF has been held since 2005, with the addition of another health conference in 2013. Next year will mark his 10th anniversary of the event.

Like AIF, Aspen Ideas: Health is organized around broader cultural and social concepts. Themes for 2022 included Hope, Disruption, Smartening, Influence, Joy and Security. On the 2023 agenda are seven new big ideas for the senses: the power of design, the science of tomorrow, the healing economy, planetary health, how to thrive, and women’s health in the spotlight.

place, place, place

In addition to budgetary constraints, convenience influenced attendee selection. Comparing HLTH 2022 to the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference scheduled for January 2023, Sage’s Dorazio said again:

“HLTH’s tight Las Vegas layout outweighs the high costs, complicated logistics, and often-moody Frisco weather in Morgan years of economic downturn, both literally and figuratively. It’s the first time in 20 years that even big players are likely to avoid it.”

The economy is a big reason, but that doesn’t mean the 2022 conference didn’t go the extra mile, including happy hours at the end of the day. In addition to hosting its own June 2022 summit. Digitizing: Behavioral Health Tech (GDBHT), the brainchild of Innovation Dynamo, his Solome Tibebu hosted his after-hours network his event at his Consumer Experience & Digital Health Forum in September at AHIP.

Both GDBHT events were held in Nashville, long a healthcare ‘it’ city, but the designation expanded to the entire community, fueled by a new brand of tourism and rowdy bachelorette parties. .

In November, Nashville hosted the Emids Healthcare Summit. The conference, which attendees seemed to enjoy even if they can’t remember their names, brought an underrated but highly desired stakeholder segment, pharmaceuticals, to the city.

2023 circuit

So what will healthcare do in the moment of the conference? Instead, expect the industry to continue demonstrating the ever-growing power of digital. In the midst of all this conference sessions, I attended or skipped as the networking and trading flowed from the ballroom into the hallways and happy hours.

Laura Beerman is a contributing writer for HealthLeaders.

