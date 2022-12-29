Tech News of the Year • TechCrunch





When you think of the biggest tech stories of the year, it’s probably Elon Musk buying Twitter, ex-crypto genius Sam Bankman-Frieds filing for bankruptcy at FTX, and all the lost savings when UST imploded. people, or dozens of dismissed thousands of technical workers. This year has not been the brightest year ever in the tech world. Still, from advances in climate technology to his AI tech breakthroughs to the most awe-inspiring images of the universe we can dream of, there’s a lot to be excited about to wrap up 2022.

Climate technology enhanced by Inflation Reduction Act

After years of inaction, Congress has finally taken a step towards tackling climate change, introducing a surprisingly big bill that will fund everything from green hydrogen to cold weather heat pumps. The Control Inflation Act, like all climate legislation before it, seemed destined to fail, but suddenly that was not the case. Senator Joe Manchins (D-WV)’s non-compromise seemed like a calculated effort to crush the bill, but in reality it was a detriment to America in some of the more important industries of the 21st century. It may have been an attempt to guarantee the competitiveness of the company. The law provides him $369 billion for various climate initiatives, not enough to address the extent of the problem, but much better than nothing. And if investor sentiment doesn’t matter, it may be the lure needed to drive them to climate change tech.Tim De Chant

Generative AI shows its true value

Admittedly, generative AI has its problems. But it also has an undeniably positive destructive potential. Generative AI took center stage this year, fueled by emerging AI techniques in the worlds of art (Stable Diffusion, see DALL-E 2), programming (GitHub Copilot), and writing (GPT-3, ChatGPT). Art-generating AI can eliminate mundane tasks like sketching the background of a portrait photo, and code-generating AI can reduce the amount of repetitive coding that programmers have to complete. increase. Whether that’s a net gain remains to be seen, but if social media is at fault, generative AI is already significantly enhancing the workflow of the white-collar workforce.Kyle Wiggers

Orbit internet helps bring the world online

The promise of satellite-based internet connectivity is coming to fruition, but as usual the technology is not yet evenly distributed. But both are pretty extreme test cases. If they can do it there (or on a yacht), they can do it in rural America, in areas hit by natural disasters, or in remote villages in developing countries. In places like this, pirated internet connections may even appear to circumvent information management. And wait until you can do it on your phone! Devin Coldewey

merge

One of the biggest mainstream criticisms of cryptocurrencies is how they consume energy. Depending on how blockchains verify transactions, just buying NFTs can consume an enormous amount of energy, and as more people enter the space in 2021, the environment for the cryptocurrency industry will grow. are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of For years, the team behind the Ethereum blockchain has promised a monumental event called The Merge that will move Ethereum from an energy-intensive proof-of-work protocol to a greener proof-of-stake process. I’ve been In September, this change (The Merge with a capital M) finally paid off after years of coding work.

Are you saying that cryptography is inherently better? @Don’t tell me.But is it good news that the second most popular blockchain recently became about 99% more energy efficient? Yes, Amanda Silverling

The historic first year of the trade union

This year feels like the first time in years, but believe it or not, the Amazon Labor Union, led by future folk hero Christian Smalls, won the first union election in Amazon, USA. was this April. It’s a David and Goliath situation, and it’s not an exaggeration. I have tried every possible means. But against all odds, Amazon now has to contend with the union.

Meanwhile, in the video game industry, Activision Blizzard’s Raven Software QA testers have won a historic first union with a major US game company. And a few weeks ago, his second group of QA testers at a big game company also unionized. Some Apple Stores won unions for the first time in the US this year. Outside of the tech sector, we’ve seen more than 250 Starbucks stores join unions in the past two years, while franchises such as Trader Joe’s are gaining momentum.

And in the world of the gig economy, small achievements are being made at the national level. Fights over the classification of gig workers are usually held at the state level, but this year, if passed, the Department of Labor announced that app-based ride-hailing and delivery drivers would be allowed to employees if they could prove they were financially dependent. proposed a rule to make it easier to become Company. Amanda Silberling & Rebecca Bellan

Open-source AI for text generation blossoms

Capable text-generating AI models were once the exclusive domain of well-funded labs and companies (think OpenAI or Alphabet’s DeepMind). But during this past year, the open source AI community has risen to the challenge of developing a free and permissively licensed alternative. BigScience, a community-driven project whose goal is to make natural language systems widely available for research, has released Bloom, which in terms of its capabilities he roughly pars with OpenAI’s GPT-3. Most recently, BigScience launched the Petals project. This allows volunteers to donate hardware power to work on part of the text generation workload and utilize others to complete larger tasks. This is similar to [email protected] and other distributed computing setups. Indeed, this is a promising tipping point — especially as progress in the area of ​​text generation accelerates.Kyle Wiggers

rich galaxy

This summer, JWST delivered the first depth imagery representing the culmination of 26 years of effort. It’s hard not to get lost in the breathtaking images of the Stephan Quintet and the Carina Nebula, but what these incredible photos represent is even more spectacular. As our own Aria Alamalhodaei put it, “These achievements are just the beginning. Scientists still have many questions about exoplanets, the formation of the universe, and more, but now We have powerful new tools in our arsenal for finding answers.” Amanda Silberling

real braille tablet

The DotPad is a big step forward in the world of braille displays, which have traditionally been bulky, expensive and limited in functionality. Not only can the dot pad display multiple lines of text at once, but its tactile display can display icons and images in a touchable format, much like a mobile phone or computer. While it’s still progressing from development to full-scale manufacturing, the American Printing House for the Blind has already licensed the technology and is building its own version to test at CES.Devin Coldewey

Fediverse Momentum

Here’s a not-so-hot take: If the social media companies that drive the public conversation are for-profit entities traded on the stock market or kept private by egomaniac billionaires, it’s probably not a good thing. No! Mastodon is a non-profit open source social network and part of Fediverse, an ecosystem of interoperable platforms running on ActivityPub. Mastodon’s popularity has exploded since Elon Musk took over his Twitter. According to Similarweb data, traffic to joinmastodon.org (the directory of Mastodon servers) in November increased by over 1,500% year-over-year. In less than two weeks, Mastodons doubled its monthly active users to over 1 million. Whether or not the Mastodon leak is temporary is still inconclusive. There is a lot of friction in the onboarding process, making it difficult for Mastodon to reach mainstream audiences. But there has probably never been a moment when a social media landscape independent of the tech giant seemed within reach.Amanda Silberling

