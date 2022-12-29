Google Ads Automation Rules: How to Set Your Automation Rules in 2022





Learn how to set up automated rules in Google Ads and when to use them in your account

Google Ads automated rules are a feature that makes life a little easier for digital marketers. Our agency frequently uses automated rules to optimize and better manage campaigns. This blog post explains the types of rules and their location on the platform. Additionally, the steps to set the rules and view the results are outlined in this post.

What are Google Ads automation rules?

According to Google Support, automated rules allow you to automatically change your account based on the settings and conditions you choose. Rules allow digital marketers to save time by automating customizable actions in their Google Ads accounts without manual changes. These actions include activating and pausing campaigns, changing budgets, sending emails when certain conditions occur, and more.

How to find automated rules in Google Ads

There are various ways to navigate to Google Ads automated rules. The first way is in the campaign overview.select a campaign[編集]Click[自動化されたルールを作成]Options are displayed.

Another way to create rules is in the Google Ads navigation bar[ツールと設定]and select[ルール]is to choose This will show all your account automation rules and give you the option to create a new one. There is also a way to view the results of automated rules. More on this later in this post.

Different types of automated rules in Google Ads

Automated rules come in many shapes and sizes. Below is a brief description of the background for each rule type and the actions that can be applied to each rule.

campaign rules

This type of rule allows you to control elements at the campaign level. Actions that can be applied using this rule include activating and pausing campaigns, changing budgets and labels, and sending emails when certain conditions are met. Actions can be initiated when campaign performance meets certain criteria, or when conversions fall below certain thresholds.

ad group rules

This rule type allows actions to be triggered when the ad group level meets certain conditions. Actions include activating and pausing ad groups, changing ad group bids and labels, and sending emails when certain conditions are met. Similar to campaigns, actions can occur contingent on the performance of a particular ad group.

Keyword rules

Actions available for keyword rules include activating and pausing keywords, bidding, changing final URLs and labels, and sending emails when certain conditions are met. This rule is useful for automating the process of checking keyword performance.

advertising rules

Actions available in ad rules include activating and pausing ads, changing labels, and sending emails when certain conditions are met.

display keyword rules

Actions available for display keyword rules include pausing and activating keywords and changing bids when certain conditions are met.

topic rules

Actions available in topic rules include pausing and activating topics, changing max CPC or CPM bids and adjustments, and sending emails when certain conditions are met.

placement rules

Actions available for placement rules include pausing and activating placements, changing max CPC or CPM bids and adjustments, and sending emails when certain conditions are met.

Audience rules

Actions available for audience rules include pausing and activating audience segments, changing maximum CPC or CPM bids and adjustments, and sending emails when certain conditions are met. This rule can be used to notify marketers when an audience is performing better than others.

age group rules

Actions available for age group rules include excluding and enabling age groups, changing maximum CPC or CPM bids and adjustments, and sending emails when certain conditions are met.

gender rules

Actions available for gender rules include excluding and enabling gender, changing maximum CPC or CPM bids and adjustments, and sending emails when certain conditions are met.

Child Absence Rules

Actions available for parenting rules include excluding and enabling parenting, changing max CPC or CPM bids and adjustments, and sending an email when certain conditions are met.

income range rules

Actions available for income range rules include excluding and enabling income ranges, changing max CPC or CPM bids and adjustments, and sending emails when certain conditions are met.

Asset group rules

Actions available for asset group rules include enabling and suspending asset groups when certain conditions are met.

How to set up automated rules in Google Ads Create campaign rules

In this example, we’ll create two rules that activate and pause campaigns on specific dates.

in Google Ads[ツールと設定]and select[一括操作]in the section[ルール]Click. Then click the plus sign and select Campaign Rules or another desired rule type. Now let’s create the rules. Give your rule a name. An account may have many accounts that are used for different reasons and for selected time periods, so it’s important to keep the names concise to keep the accounts organized. The name of this first rule is Pause (12/23/22). Users can add up to 5 actions in a set order. In this example, only one action is required. Pause the campaign. You have the option to select specific campaigns to apply the action to. Instead, I created a specific label named Holidays 2022 and added this label to all campaigns that should be paused on this date. Add this label to the conditions that must be met in order for the campaign to be paused. Then set the rule frequency. In this example, it will occur only once on a particular date. You can choose how much data Google should evaluate for your rule requirements. When pausing and activating a campaign, it’s best to use today’s data, as the rule is only looking for specific labels to pause the campaign. Google states that frequencies and data windows should be consistent. For example, if the rule frequency is weekly, you should use data from the last 7 days. It’s also important to use a large enough data window so that enough data is available when the rule changes budgets or bids. Finally, choose whether to email the results. Emailing the results if there are any changes or errors is usually sufficient. Other options include sending an email every time this rule runs, sending an email only if there are errors, or not sending an email. You can change your email settings at any time if your rule runs multiple times. Save your rule.

To restart the campaign after vacation, you can create another rule and activate the campaign. The process of setting up this rule is almost identical to the steps above.Instead, the rule name is[有効にする (1/3/23)]and the action becomes[キャンペーンを有効にする]will be The frequency setting will be the date the campaign will resume (January 3, 2023).

How to view automation rule results

There is a Results tab that you can use to confirm that the rule ran successfully. This tab shows the name of the rule (which is why it’s important to have a concise name!) and the date and time the rule was executed. The Status column shows whether the rule completed successfully. The results column shows the number of campaigns that were changed and users can click through to see the specific changes made.

Examples of using Google Ads automation rules Rules and budget scripts

Our agency often uses budget scripts to help manage accounts and budgets. If you’ve read Google’s blog post, Google Ads Budget Pacing Script for Controlling Multiple Budgets, an integral part of this process is using automated rules. The script itself checks the campaign’s total spend every hour, and if the campaign spends more than the set maximum amount, the script pauses the campaign. Instead of checking daily to see if your campaigns have been paused, use automated rules to reactivate the appropriate campaigns. This campaign rule requires an active label for all campaigns that should restart daily. The automated rule is set to run daily at midnight and[アクティブ]Check to see if the labeled campaign is paused and automatically reactivated.

Holidays and special events

Holidays are a time when rules come in handy, as illustrated by a step-by-step example. Our agency has automated rules that pause and activate campaigns at specific times during the holiday season. This is typically true for B2B clients who have customers who are not always looking for products during these off hours. Our automated rules ensure that your campaigns don’t spend and are quickly reverted when your business returns to normal!

It’s important to check regularly to ensure your automated rules are working properly. The option to email results during setup is a great way to be alerted to errors or changes.

We hope this has helped you better understand Google Ads automation rules. If you have any questions about the automated rules or his PPC advertising in general, feel free to contact us. For Google Ads and more, contact us.

