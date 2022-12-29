Taiwan Brings 96 Startups to CES 2023





Article author: NSTC

Taiwan’s NSTC announced the “CES 2023 Press Conference” at Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) and selected 96 Taiwanese startups to participate in CES 2023 …

Taiwan’s National Science and Technology Commission (NSTC) has announced that it will hold a “CES 2023 Press Conference” on December 28, 2022 at the Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA). The Development Council (NDC), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), and Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) invite 96 startups to Las Vegas to attend CES.

Through CES 2023, the United States, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Japan, and Israel will jointly announce the co-promotion of the TIE Awards, providing Taiwan with a global startup landing and cooperating with Taiwan’s ICT industry You are invited to

It proved that the national development policy has successfully supported start-ups internationally and made the world recognize Taiwan’s superiority. At CES 2023, the Tech Innovation Excellence Award 2023 (TIE Award) will be promoted in the US, Canada, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. It aims to welcome international startups to establish local development, build new innovative applications in Taiwan, and bring Taiwan and the world closer together.

Taiwan Pavilion at CES 2023 Focuses on Digital Health and Net-Zero Technologies

NSTC has selected 96 Taiwanese startups to participate in CES 2023. Over 30% of his university startups focus on digital health, lifestyle, AI and cybersecurity, climate tech, and more. Taiwan Pavilion (TTA) presents interactive technology solutions in digital health, sports technology and climate technology. Increase the new experience of knowing Taiwan’s innovative technology and enhance opportunities for international cooperation.

Additionally, Taiwan won 10 CES 2023 Innovation Awards from Taiwan in eight industries: artificial intelligence, CytoAurora, Decloak Intelligence, ible Technology, NeuinX, Mindtronic AI, Neurobit Technologies, PanelSemi Corporation, and Quantum Music.

Seven Countries Announce TIE Awards 2023 at CES

At the TTA Grand Opening at CES 2023, the United States, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Japan and Israel will announce their joint promotion of the TIE Awards 2023. Taiwan. The TIE Awards 2022 was the first year to select the best semiconductor innovative technology applications and talent from around the world. The 2023 awards focus not only on semiconductor applications, but also on net zero emissions. Therefore, CES 2023’s mission is to attract more national startups and talents to collaborate with Taiwan.

CES 2023 Innovation Awards Startup Introduction

Artificial Intelligence : Slimca is designed and manufactured by ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CO., LTD. in Taiwan. Slimca replaces heavy voice recorders and makes voice memos as convenient as your smartphone without draining your smartphone’s battery. Slimca is designed to be the size of a credit card and is designed to be completely invisible in a wallet, making it convenient for users to store and wear.

CytoAurora: CytoAurora is a biotechnology company focused on developing cell technology and diagnostic/CDMO application platforms. Our team consists of expertise in biomedical sciences, electronics engineers, automation engineers and semiconductor process engineers, taking full advantage of cross-disciplinary integration.

ible Technology: ible is an IoT and wearable device company that aims to design products that bring better quality of life and protection to those we love. We adhere to high standards through numerous analyzes and tests, aiming to provide simple, efficient and well-designed products for your daily life.

Decloak Intelligences: DeCloak Intelligences develops solutions with analyzable data anonymization and cryptographic data mining algorithms using Differential Privacy and Searchable Encryption technologies. This algorithm can be used to collect, analyze and compute data in compliance with privacy protection regulations.

NeuinX: We are a passionate and innovative team at National Tsing Hua University consisting of Taiwan’s top talents. Our team has been in the field of sports image analysis for over 15 years and has published work at many major international conferences and journals.

Mindtronic AI: Mindtronic AI, 3D AR HUD, is a system integrated into the user’s car that displays an AR display on the driver’s windshield. Detecting a driver’s level of inattentiveness in any dynamic environment and helping to prevent accidents, the eye-tracking system learns from the driver’s gaze and driving behavior to infer what the driver is interested in within his 1mm margin of error. To do.

MBRAN FILTRA CO., LTD.: Mbran Filtra was founded in 2019, focusing on the research and development of membrane filtration materials. Customizing our portfolio of reliable microfiltration membranes, our proprietary His NTV-IPS process, which forms an asymmetric porous structure, can be used in many industries, including desalination and wastewater.

Neurobit Technologies Co., Ltd.: Aiming to provide innovative technology to the medical community, Neurobit integrates both hardware and software systems, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve diagnostic accuracy. , making life easier for healthcare professionals around the world.

PanelSemi Corporation: Panel Semi is the first provider of a global panel foundry business model to support customers adopting the ecosystem of TFT-LCD resources for product innovation. Primary Screen is the world’s first portable and flexible AM ​​mini LED display, which can combine four 55″ screens into a 110″ screen in minutes, allowing users to adapt to curved, cylindrical and flat conditions. Provides practical usability that can be viewed.

Quantum Music Co., Ltd.: Q-bear uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to analyze baby’s needs from cries, allowing parents to easily react when baby’s needs are easily recognized. increase. There are four identifiable needs: hunger, diaper change, drowsiness, and comfort. In addition, Q-bear can also detect the baby’s discomfort index to help parents better understand their baby’s health.

