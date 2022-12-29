



Google publishes list of favorite Chrome browser extensions for 2022

Google has shared their favorite web browser extensions for Google Chrome in 2022, and this list looks like it will be very useful for work and play.

I’ve picked a few from Google’s list that I think you’ll find useful. Simply click on the header to navigate to your preferred extension. To see it all, visit the 2022 collection in the Google Chrome Web Store.

Tango – Instantly Create Software How-To Guides

If you work as a teacher, in your company’s IT support/tech documentation, or with colleagues who are generally unfamiliar with a particular software, Tango may be your answer. not.

Tango is a Chrome extension tool that allows you to create simple guides and tutorials as you go through your workflow, whether it’s submitting your paper, explaining how to find a particular button, or explaining how to navigate the new backend portal. Tango users can also export these tutorials in a variety of file formats (PDF, HTML, Markdown) to help track how many users have viewed the guides.

Instead of spending hours creating videos or using only words to explain abstract concepts, UX and product design professionals use Tango to show how certain features work. You can also indicate

Workona – Better Tab Management

Tab groups in Google Chrome are useful, but too many can take up precious memory and resources on your PC. Workona uses cloud storage to remember and organize tab groups based on the projects you’re working on.

There’s also a built-in search tool that takes you directly to your preferred tabs. As long as all Chrome browsers support extensions, you can transfer these tabs to various laptops and desktops.

SwiftRead – an extension for fast readers

This extension relies on a speed reading technology called Rapid Serial Visual Presentation, which eliminates your inner voice to read things “out loud”. Just copy the text you want to read and paste it into this extension to read faster than before. It’s one of those apps that you have to try to understand the benefits it brings.

SwiftRead is especially useful for those who don’t have the patience to read or who need to quickly digest large amounts of text without skipping words.

Source: Google (blog)

