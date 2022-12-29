Test the Google Pixel’s Real Tones against other phone cameras





Google is trying to make smartphone cameras more comprehensive. Tested against the biggest rivals.

December 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST

Not all smartphone cameras handle skin tones the same way. Ijeoma Anyanwu, Carly Roussel, Samuel-Ben Elfner and Corentin Bodros, who met him at Union Her Square in San Francisco, all show off some differences. (Chris Velazco/The Washington Post illustration; Shutterstock) Comments on this article

There are two reasons Erica Young flew from Florida to San Francisco with her mother. She is meeting her family in the military and seeing Michelle Obama speak. But Young and her mom had to stop and take a picture together when they came across her giant Christmas tree in the city’s Union Square Square.

That’s when the round trip began. For a few minutes, the 28-year-old woman and her mother Jwana Her Lucky snapped pictures with different smartphones to see which one gave the best results.

Cell phones in our pockets today can produce images with the kind of fidelity that can compete and sometimes beat! Dedicated cameras. But even now, people of color still struggle to feel fully represented in the photos and selfies they take, Young told me.

In my opinion [clarity] Many people look at the picture and say: But does this look exactly like me? Does it grab my skin tone? Do you know how my hair looks natural?

Among the many companies looking to sell smartphones for profit, Google, which accounts for only a small percentage of smartphones shipped in the U.S. according to research firm Canalys, is making cameras more comprehensive. Most open about what you do. Starting in 2021, Google’s new Pixel phones will ship with a Real Tone camera mod under the hood, which the company says will help you take better, more satisfying photos of colored subjects. claims.

To test these claims, Google’s $899 Pixel 7 Pro took pictures of people visiting one of San Francisco’s holiday hotspots, and the results were compared to Samsung’s $1,199 Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple’s 1,099. I compared it with the photo of the $ iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It didn’t take long for one thing to become clear. It’s just that companies like Google haven’t completely solved the problem. (Not yet, anyway.) The proof is in the photos and how some subjects felt about them.

But before that, we need to understand how smartphone cameras work.

Your smartphone camera makes the decision

Back in the fully manual days of film photography, it took a bit of effort to get a decent photo. Apart from making sure you have the right film, you may need to adjust the lens aperture and how long the shutter stays open before clicking the button. And you developed them.

But mobile phones have far more computing power than traditional compact cameras, so they can automatically fine-tune and process these images faster than people in a photo lab can. Meanwhile, more sophisticated smartphone cameras can capture multiple exposures of the same scene and perform even more sophisticated tricks, such as combining the best parts of each.

In other words, you are not alone when you tap the shutter button on your screen.

This approach to generating images, called computational photography, is one of the reasons we’ve noticed that cell phone photos can sometimes look brighter and more colorful than in the real world. The problem is that some of the algorithms that define how colored subjects end up looking in photos were mostly trained using images of fair-skinned people.

To fix this, Google says it worked to make the image piles on which these image processing algorithms are trained more diverse.

When the Pixel 7 was announced earlier this year, Shenaz Zack, director of product management at Google, added more than 10,000 images to the data set used to calibrate the Pixel’s camera over the past year. said. Through that work, I adjusted exposure and brightness to better represent darker skin tones in low light.

Additionally, Google also says that Pixel phones have been tuned to better detect the faces of people with darker skin and adjust the white balance of images to render skin more accurately. .

The company is open about the fact that this is all still a work in progress, but will try to get a complete stranger to take the photo under the terms Zach described to help see the difference Google claims. I found a few people.

To get a first feel for what these cameras are capable of, we included one photo featuring people in the warm light of trees and a more technically tricky image where the subject is lit from behind. I wanted to shoot. It was then that in his Bay Area hometown he met Anthony Sturgis, a 3D printing company employee, and his long-distance girlfriend Michelle Nell, who was visiting San Francisco from South Africa.

Both preferred the Pixels result for close-up shots. Sturgis was especially surprised that he was his Samsung guy after all. But for photos with bright trees in the background, Sturgis and Nell say the iPhone did better.

Our take: In the first series of photos, the Samsung phone let the yellow glow of the trees overpower the natural skin tones of Sturgis and Nells, but the Pixel and iPhone were pretty close. Samsung’s phone, on the other hand, brightened the second photo a little too dramatically. The Pixel’s photo was the most accurate depiction of what I saw with my eyes, but the iPhone retained some of the warmth of my skin tone while brightening my face.

Cloudy day, tricky colors

Boring days aren’t just depressing, they can wreak havoc on your photos. So how did the phone handle all this?

Every year before Christmas, Denise Santoyo and Lance Hopson were spotted posing for a selfie while driving to San Francisco to shop and people-watch. rice field.

The Samsung photo and the Google Pixel photo look overexposed, but too bright. iPhone photos seem to represent us most accurately. Our skin tone is much closer to what we perceive in this photo compared to his other two photos.Colors are vivid and warm and look very lifelike .

Our take: Samsung’s photo looks a little more purple than the others, but the phone automatically smoothed out details on Hopson’s and Santoyos’ faces. Whether the iPhone or the Pixel is better is a matter of taste, but Denise’s warmth is more pronounced in the former.

And what about Young and her mom? For a real challenge, I took pictures at night with my back to the bright high-rise Macy’s display.

Young said he liked the sharpness of the photos taken with the iPhone, but preferred the more natural colors than those taken with the Samsung phone. She added that our skin tones were represented better with the Samsung camera.

As for the Pixel, we both found the resulting photos slightly washed out, but Luckey also offered a more candid explanation.

Our Opinion: The iPhone did just fine in highlighting the Luckeys’ facial contours, but the Galaxy’s more contrasting look worked quite well. Sadly, the Pixel seems to be having a really hard time, making it difficult to see Jwanas’ face fully in the photo.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how these images are processed. Samsung and Apple were not immediately reached for comment.

In short, it’s no surprise that people’s photographic tastes were ubiquitous. Your sense of how you look on camera is highly personal, rooted in your relationship to yourself and your history. and may not match what Google, Apple, or Samsung think is the best way to look like you.

As ever, it’s all about taste. But that doesn’t mean Google’s work is overlooked.

Someone stepped up and said, ‘Hey, we want to make sure you’re represented in a good light and we want to make sure you’re capturing everything that’s definitely important,’ said Young. rice field.

