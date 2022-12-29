CAR + TECHNOLOGY – COOL HUNTING





After a year of tech and automotive innovation, we’re getting closer to recyclable cars, far-reaching exploration of space, and even an invisibility cloak. In 2022, there will be moments behind the wheel of groundbreaking cars, moments testing the devices of the future, and technologies that will make the world safer and more empathetic. The highlights below just scratch the surface of what happened around the world and what we covered in 2022, but they give you plenty of reason to get excited about what might unfold next year.

Dynamic Island courtesy of Alan Dye and Craig Federighi of Apple Apple

Looking at Apple’s new iPhone 14 generation devices side by side with the iPhone 12 and 13, Snap critics would say there’s not much new about them. The form factor is essentially the same, but if you look under the hood there are some serious innovations you can’t miss. Notch the magic that exists. We’ve been testing the iPhone 14 Pro model for several weeks now, and we’re obsessed with this feature.The upgraded camera system, always-on lock screen, updated material handling, and new Emergency feature make the 14 Pro a big jump. The upgraded reason is complete. read more.

An overview of the tech companies Humane is building, courtesy of Humane and Ryan Staake

Founded by two pioneering former Apple employees, Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, Humane has been an innovation initiative in development for several years. Although the organization has attracted attention for its brilliance (Chaudhri invented his iPhone user interface and holds thousands of patents), Bongiorno is responsible for project management of iOS and macOS software. , played a key role in milestone projects such as the launch of the original). iPad), very little has been revealed about what technology they plan to advance or what products they plan to release. Thanks to the poetic teaser trailer… read more.

Pro-Jects E1 BT turntable makes vinyl more accessible

There’s a popular belief that record fans prefer mystique to clarity, but Pro-Jects’ new entry-level turntable, the E1 BT, slams it, ultimately helping enthusiasts and record collections alike. Appeal to newcomers. Pro-Ject, an Austrian company founded in 1991 that makes some very high-end audio products, simply because the E1 BT isn’t priced on a tier that feels like water. , tells us that it is for the crowd who have stepped into the water. Big commitment E1 BT costs around $499. Also, it is already unorthodox. BT stands for Bluetooth and allows users to insert wireless earbuds or pair the turntable directly to her Bluetooth speakers.

Courtesy of Hyundai to design the retrofuturistic 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Design Chief and automotive design star SangYup Lee said: “Thank you for your hard work for three years.” This is just before the silk slips off his latest creation. A myriad of small decisions, renderings, adjustments, collaborations, efforts and toils are all hidden under the veil of his studio in Shoreditch, London. The Ioniq 6 wins World Car of the Year for its design and follows his Ioniq 5, which won the overall 2022 World Car of the Year award. read more.

Courtesy of Royal Enfield to design the Royal Enfield Scrum 411

A 121-year-old company with British roots, Royal Enfield has been manufacturing bicycles in India since the 1960s. surged. Most of its success has been in India, but now North America is the company’s largest export market, so the brand focuses on designs that appeal to customers who want a motorcycle for leisure rather than commuting. I will… Read more.

By Steve Benisty, courtesy of Lexus Miami Art Week 2022

Fog, foliage, sunlight and shadow all play an essential role in artist and architect Suchi Reddy’s latest creation, unveiled today at ICA Miami. While it may not be something you often think of when you think of cars, this project is a collaboration between Reddy (with her New York-based studio Reddymade Architecture and Design) and Japanese automaker Lexus. Informed by movement and emotion, her immersive work Shaped by Air is what Reddy hopes will remind us of how much we are immersed in our environment. “We are the same,” she says Reddy … Read More.

Vollebak/Sun Lee Offers The Vollebaks Thermal Camouflage Jacket Proves The Viability Of The Invisibility Cloak

From launching the world’s first solar jacket that can store and re-release light, to creating the first jacket made from the aerospace material graphene, Vollebak revolutionized clothing through science and technology. Today, they once again set a new precedent as creators of the world’s first thermal his camouflage jacket. This jacket is computer programmable outerwear designed to hide your body in front of an infrared camera. Still in prototype development, this jacket lays the foundation for an invisibility cloak and proves its feasibility.

Courtesy of General Motors/Lockheed Behind the scenes of General Motors and Lockheed Martin’s Lunar Rover

General Motors partnered with Boeing to design the original lunar rover used in the Apollo space program in the early 1970s. Now, the Detroit-based automaker hopes to return to the moon with a new rover lunar vehicle (LMV) created in partnership with Lockheed Martin. The two companies jointly designed a prototype in response to his NASA call for his LMV for the upcoming Artemis mission. read more.

Courtesy: Citron Citron electric car made from recycled cardboard

Citron’s new electric concept car, Oli, is pure and purposeful, a future-oriented family car defined by extreme horizontal and vertical lines, built for a resource-poor world. Avoiding metal and steel, the Oli roof and bonnet, created in collaboration with BASF, are made from recycled cardboard that forms a honeycomb structure sandwiched between fiberglass panels. Other elements such as recycled bumpers, textiles and plastics that act as durable protection are also fundamentally sustainable, blending innovative design with a true commitment to the future… read more .

Courtesy: Ryan Lash / TED Sennheiser TED Mic Headset

At TEDMonterey in August 2021, the organization, driven by an inspirational idea, unveiled a new headset microphone co-developed with German high-end audio brand Sennheiser. These discreet but powerful devices debuted in Vancouver this week, finding a place in the face of this year’s diverse roster of speakers. This aesthetic and aural upgrade directly addresses the loathings of previous iterations, especially by Chris Anderson (TED head) and Mina Sabet (TED’s director of production and video operations), asking for something better. I … read more.

