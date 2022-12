Indiana’s Innovation Ecosystem on the World Stage – Inside INdiana Business

Paul Mitchell is President and CEO of Energy Systems Network. (provided photo)

Over the past decade, Indiana has been very intentional in developing energy storage, microelectronics, artificial intelligence and automation, the Internet of Things, hypersonics, and more.

A special feature of Indiana’s innovation ecosystem is cross-industry collaboration, such as the automotive and energy industries working on electric and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, and the defense aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors working on reliable microelectronics. and the ability to foster partnerships.

While we can point to the convergence of technology trends leading to the collapse of traditional industry barriers, the positive industry partnerships occurring across Indiana did not happen by chance. They have been convened, nurtured and supported by policy makers at the state level. Most notably Gov. Eric Holcombe, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, and the staff of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). The future economy and strategic sectors to invest in, and the innovation ecosystems that have supported them over the past few years.

The strategy will pay off with Indiana attracting a record $22.2 billion in capital spending in 2022. This includes strategic wins such as the Stellantis-Samsung SDI battery factory coming to his Kokomo and SkyWater Technologies choosing West Lafayette as its semiconductor manufacturing plant.

Indiana’s innovation ecosystem and future economy will be on full display in the first week of 2023, when IEDC and the Indy Autonomous Challenge return to Las Vegas for CES 2023. Indiana’s own Indy Autonomous Challenge is a featured exhibitor alongside the likes of Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung, and Caterpillar.

In addition to partnering with CES to run a race of fully autonomous Indy Lights-style racecars at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on January 7, the Indy Autonomous Challenge and IEDC are co-exhibitors, hosting more than 100 Hoosier Business Brings Mission. , academic and community leader shares the story of Indiana’s innovation his ecosystem with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, technology influencers, and government leaders around the world.

