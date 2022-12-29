Jonathan Lehr of Work-Bench VC and the team on noteworthy enterprise tech trends





Work-Bench Co-founder and General Partner Jonathan Lehr

Workbench provided

I first met Jonathan Rea when he and Jessica Lynn co-founded Work-Bench almost ten years ago, helping early-stage enterprise tech startups in New York with the funding they needed to do business with corporate customers. It was right after I helped get support, connection. The venture capital firm has since invested in over 50 companies including Cockroach Labs, Socure, Dialpad and Spring Health. (This was written by my colleague Alex Konrad after raising a third round of $100 million last year.)

So, as part of our new CIO Insights series, we asked the Work-Bench General Partner to share his thoughts on 2023. In addition to his own perspective, he shared some thoughts from some of his members on the team and the founders he supports.

About cyber security

Security leaders face two major challenges. On the one hand, companies continue to focus more than ever on the performance of CISO organizations in light of the ever-growing impact of cybersecurity threats. Meanwhile, the board is demanding that her cybersecurity spending be cut to increase her ROI. In 2023, we will see more and more of his CISOs using automated performance management tools to streamline budgets and integrate security program metrics to achieve better performance. – Shirley Salzman – Co-founder and CEO of SeeMetrics

From the CISOs we spoke to, we can see that they are leveraging more automation across their security programs. This is especially true in areas such as governance, risk and compliance. Security leaders prefer security analysts to focus on high-level work rather than mundane, manual tasks. Consider third-party risk and vendor due diligence, for example. AI can process high volumes of vendor security surveys. This provides broader coverage of vendor risk and can double power for security teams with few resources. – Kelly Mack, Workbench

In the cloud and DevOps

Trust is emerging as the next DevOps frontier for Fortune 500 CIOs. Whether it’s a mobile banking app, e-commerce site, or streaming media, downtime not only hurts a company’s brand, it hurts their bottom line. In an era of cloud hosting and increasingly microservices architectures, traditional incident management tools struggle with reliability. To improve organizational credibility, new tools and approaches are emerging that go beyond simply alerting you to problems and actually help you remediate incidents, improve communication, and learn from incidents. This is an area where we will see significant enterprise spending in 2022 and is expected to remain a CIO budget priority even as much of the rest of cloud spending is curtailed. – Jonathan Rea, Workbench

About data and ML

One of the most important challenges for the data and engineering leaders we work with tends to focus on gaining visibility into critical systems and enhancing real-time risk communication around anomalies. Given the proliferation of modern data architectures and the vast amounts of data stored and processed across distributed systems, proper data management (data collection, transformation, governance, privacy, and availability) is critical for enterprises. From financial services to highly regulated industries, businesses are urgently required to respond to “bad data” in an almost realistic way to prevent incidents and outages on the customer side. In 2023, on the need to implement proper data monitoring and observability guardrails, and the need to adopt advanced solutions that enable enterprises to proactively address data issues across batch and stream processing environments is expected to increase awareness – Priyanka Somrah, Work-Bench

With the recent buzz around basic models, organizations should consider how to leverage their internal data to optimize model performance for mission-critical use cases. For many organizations we spoke to, common pre-trained models are just the surface in terms of value-added benefits for enterprises. General-purpose models expand the reach of machine learning, but the most impactful models and business outcomes come from leveraging a company’s internal data. Unfortunately, in many organizations, this data is kept in a black box as it is spread across multiple file stores and typically contains sensitive personal health information and her identity information. . In 2023, we expect to see technologies that enable the long tail of machine learning through new model deployments, optimized model performance, and contrastive learning. – Daniel Chesley, Workbench

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/dianebrady/2022/12/28/cio-insights-work-benchs-jonathan-lehr-and-team-on-enterprise-tech-trends-to-watch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos