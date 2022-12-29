iPhone 14 Pro Display Life Concerns Apple Before Production





According to supply chain reports, Apple was concerned that the lifespan of the iPhone 14 Pro’s display could be jeopardized by moisture and oxygen entering the panel during production.

Apple has reportedly asked display maker Samsung to change some of its intended manufacturing processes to mitigate the risks.

A potential risk arose as a result of the change from the notch design used in previous generation iPhones to the cutout used in iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. (The base-model iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, of course, have the older notch design, so that wasn’t the problem.)

The new design requires holes and slots to be made in the OLED screen to accommodate other technologies such as cameras and Face ID arrays. It reports that it can invade and drastically shorten the life of the screen.

There are two different ways to mitigate this risk, and according to the report, Samsung originally planned to use laser-based technology, but Apple instead used a method similar to inkjet printing. I have asked the company to seal the edges of the drilled area.

For this reason, Samsung Display is known to have created a thin film bag and touch electrodes in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup OLED, and then used an inkjet device to build a dam that separates the hole from the rest of the area. Display could have done the process using a laser rather than an inkjet device, but Apple is said to have preferred the inkjet method.

Conveniently, Semez, another Samsung subsidiary, actually makes Apple’s favorite gadgets.

It’s important to emphasize that the report makes no suggestion that Samsung used riskier methods to create its displays. Rather, Samsung only suggested this technique during his talks with Apple, and Cupertino’s company appears to have specified a safer approach before production began.

Rival South Korean company LG also makes OLED screens for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it seems that it always planned to use Apple’s preferred method.

Separately, some iPhone 14 users are reporting horizontal lines appearing on the screen when booting or powering up, but Apple said this is an iOS glitch rather than a hardware problem. I’m here.

