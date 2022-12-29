Israel allocates NIS 21.6 million to promote Arab employment in high-tech sectors.





Israel will fund a NIS 21.6 million ($6.1 million) program to train and integrate more than 2,000 Arab-Israeli women and men into the local high-tech industry over the next two years. Jewish and Arab Israelites.

The Israel Innovation Authority (IAA), together with the Labor Department of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, have selected 12 programs for the training and placement of 2,239 Arab population. The 12 selected programs will receive government grants totaling NIS 12 million, with the remainder to be financed by private funds.

Despite numerous government initiatives, Arab participation in the high-tech job market remains low.

Long touted as the growth engine of the Israeli economy, the technology sector accounts for about 25% of the country’s total income tax revenue and about 10% of the workforce. Arab Israelis make up about 20% of the population, according to government data, but only 2% of Arab men and 1% of Arab women working in tech. This compares with 12% of secular Jewish men and 8% of secular Jewish women.

At the same time, the technology industry faces a serious shortage of skilled engineers and programmers. This shortage could cause an engine stall, and the country is looking to take advantage of new population sectors to keep it going.

Low-income groups, including ultra-Orthodox, Arab-Israeli and women, have been left on the sidelines of the nation’s tech boom, resulting in large income inequalities. Ultra-Orthodox and Arabs are among the poorest people in Israel today and are expected to make up half of the population by 2065, according to the OECD.

According to the OECD report, “This reflects a lack of the skills needed to land high-productivity, well-paid jobs.” “Integrating Arab-Israelis and Haredim into the labor market remains one of the key challenges for the Israeli economy.”

More than 10,000 Arab workers were hired in the tech industry this year, half of them in non-technical jobs, according to Tair Ifergan, head of the Labor Department at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The percentage of Arab citizens employed in the technology industry remains below the national average, but in recent years there has been a positive trend towards integration of the Arab population, with a significant increase in the number of Arab students studying technology-related subjects. doing. The IIA’s CEO, Dror Bin, said: As part of our efforts to strengthen and diversify Israel’s tech sector, we aim to increase the number of Arab citizens engaged in technology and bring about significant economic, social and regional change.

Prompt and proper integration of graduates from these programs will be one of the key steps in alleviating the technical talent shortage in the long term, Bin said.

More than half of the programs selected for the project are training for advanced development roles in technical sectors such as programming, and include theoretical and practical hands-on training. Soft skills can also be part of training to expand a candidate’s skill set and improve their chances of landing quality jobs in the technical field.

One of the funded programs provides training and employment assistance in four technical areas: robotics and automation, validation, DevOps, and data analytics. Another program focuses on the career development and promotion to managerial positions of technical workers in Arab communities.

