Return of Street Fighter, Return of Link, Rampage of Vampires: 15 Video Games to Expect in 2023 | Games

2008’s Dead Space is to video games what aliens are to movies. An ambitious, brutal and terrifying sci-fi horror that raises the bar for the entire genre.This remake contains the same talent, bringing the skin-crawling classics to a new generation of players.PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, PC January 27th

Kerbal Space Program 2

In 2015’s Kerbal Space Program, he helped alien civilizations figure out how to reach the moon. There were many explosions and physics-based accidents along the way. In the sequel, the little green astronaut goes further and establishes a colony towards the stars. Expect a lovable and deceptively demanding space travel simulator. PC, PlayStation, Xbox, February 24th

Screenshot of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom flight club The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.Photo: Nintendo

Widely regarded as one of the greatest games ever made, the sequel to Breath of the Wild has always been highly anticipated. Here, the sword-wielding hero Link explores not only the Hyrule continent, but all the cartoon monsters, puzzle-filled dungeons, tantalizing treasures, hidden secrets, and even the skies above.Nintendo Switch, May 12

star field

A sci-fi role-playing game by Champions of Bethesda’s emergent player-driven story. Travel light years beyond the solar system with your very own custom astronaut and find your purpose among the stars. Those longing for the glory days of Mass Effect have a lot to look forward to here. Xbox Series X/S, PC, Spring

red fall

Vampires are not the sexy kind, they run wild.In a cooperative shooter where you must team up to defeat the creatures of the night on a Massachusetts island, fortunately you have your own supernatural abilities to join the fight. Will you be a sniper, a gadget-loving cryptozoologist, or a student of psychokinesis? Xbox Series X/S, PC, Spring

Lightyear Frontier Funny Farm Lightyear Frontier.Photo: Amp Game Invest

Farming games with a difference: Instead of laboriously digging hoes and sowing seeds by hand, you have access to really cool robots. Dressed in a mech, you can easily water, harvest, build and landscape.The planet you’re growing on has an interesting history waiting to be revealed.Xbox, PC, Spring

Diablo IV

Fans of Blizzard’s demon-slaying, treasure-clicking, and loot-accumulating hellish hack-and-slash series promise to steal hours of your life, so while you’re terrified, It will be closer to Diablo IV. It’s classic D&D-style dungeon crawling fantasy where you can play as a Rogue, a Necromancer, a Sorceress, a Barbarian or a Druid combined with a terrifying and impulsive game design. PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Pikmin 4

It’s a game about tiny alien flower creatures left behind in a garden, and similarly miniature astronauts must summon them against the creatures and threats that lurk there.It offsets the natural serene environment with a low level of stress to keep it from being devoured by wildlife. Nintendo Switch

Street fighter 6 in street fighter 6 adventure mode.Photo: Capcom

One of the longest-running video game series is back, punching and kicking in spectacular Technicolor style. In addition to regular player-versus-player tournaments, it features the first-ever Shenmue-inspired single-player adventure mode and a friendly, simplified control scheme for beginners. PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Void Knight’s Silk Song

Hollow Knight is a very spooky and atmospheric dungeon explorer who slowly discovers an underground world filled with strange insect beings that look dark and cute but will probably kill you.The movements and combat are so crisp and ballet-like. There’s no definite date for this long-awaited sequel, but we’re betting that this year will be it. PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation

thirsty suitor

Back in her hometown, Jara must confront disappointed parents and a bitter exe Phalanx in this stylish and intriguing game about cooking, skateboarding, and (literally) battling your own past. A never-before-seen combo that takes elements of Bollywood, Scott Pilgrim, and the cult Rollerblade his game Jet Set Radio. PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC

Dredge

You are a fisherman who has arrived in a strange new town. Everyone is suspiciously hostile and warns them not to go fishing at night. By doing so, what you perceive will start to become more and more wrong. This Lovecraftian fishing game is mysterious, gentle and disturbing. Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC

Lies of PStab in the dark Lies of P. Photo: Neowiz Games

A gothic horror take on the folktale of Pinocchio from the Korean developer, track down Geppetto and take apart aggressive automatons to become a real boy. It has a very distinct Bloodborne vibe to it, with its high challenge, Victorian looks, and heavy, steampunk weaponry.PlayStation, Xbox, PC

Bemba

In this story about a family’s immigration experience in Canada, told through cooking and conversation, a Tamil woman starts a new life in a new country with an inherited cookbook. The importance of food in culture, and games as expressions of love. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Minnekos Night Market

Spend the day exploring a desolate island and rescuing cats in this Japanese-influenced indie game, and spend the night selling your adventures at the market to your neighbors. Beautiful art and an immersive rhythm of play inspire anticipation in this highly anticipated game.Nintendo switch, computer

