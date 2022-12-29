Apple’s iPhone 15 Plus could be cheaper, and the difference between ‘Pro’ and ‘Max’ models is even bigger: report





Apple is one of the few brands to launch a smartphone only once a year and still has higher sales than most other players. However, according to a new report, the iPhone 14 series, especially the new iPhone 14 Plus, hasn’t been as successful as Apple hoped, and the company is now re-evaluating its strategy for 2023.

Apple is seriously reassessing its iPhone 15 lineup, especially since the iPhone 14 Plus sales are so underwhelming. It features a battery. The device was positioned between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 in terms of price and was aimed at users who wanted his baseline iPhone with a larger screen and improved battery life. However, sales have not lived up to expectations.

MacRumors cites a new report from South Korean informant yeux1122 (posted on Naver) that highlights three strategies Apple may employ. For one, it could reduce the differences between non-Pro and Pro models, and according to the post, the base iPhone 15 version will come with Dynamic Island, which is exclusive to the Pro variant this time around.

Second, with the iPhone 14 Plus not performing as expected, Apple could drop the price of the iPhone 15 Plus variant. The iPhone 14 Plus is a 6.7-inch phone starting at $899. This makes it a pretty expensive buy, especially since the iPhone 14 Pro starts at just $1099.

Finally, it looks like there are some differences between the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Max. Names may also change. The post indicates that Apple may introduce differences around the build materials and cameras between these phones. Note that I tweeted about increasing the difference between the Pro model and the Pro and Max variants.

Going a step further, Apple will also start differentiating the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro. A precise product segmentation strategy is a best practice to generate more sales/profits in mature markets. ”

Note that an earlier report by Bloomberg reporter Marc Gurman also talked about how Apple would do away with the Pro Max nomenclature for its largest Pro iPhone and instead use the iPhone 15 Ultra title. Gurman previously wrote that the iPhone 15 will have a revamped design, moving to USB-C at the bottom, based on “Apple’s current pattern,” making it a new “ultra model to replace the Pro Max.”

As for hardware, the iPhone 15 is expected to get a USB Type-C port in line with the upcoming European Union regulations, and even Apple has confirmed that it will comply with these regulations. Fast-charging tech and a Dynamic Island display are also expected on the non-Pro models.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/apple-iphone-15-series-iphone-15-plus-iphone-15-pro-max-difference-price-apples-iphone-15-plus-could-have-lower-price-more-difference-between-pro-and-max-models-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos