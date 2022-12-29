Product innovation is a human process





Praerit Garg is Chief Product Officer and EVP of Engineering for Smartsheet, a modern enterprise platform for work management.

The pace of technological innovation is faster than ever. From product development to digital transformation, companies continue to accelerate technology development and implementation.

Between the rapidly changing nature of technology and its constant presence in our lives, it’s easy to forget that all of this innovation is driven by and for humans.

A team of people captures customer needs, translates them into product designs, and does all the coding and testing that puts every technology in our hands. Product and engineering teams are people, translating the needs of others (users) into his building blocks of technology.

This work is human-driven and requires input from others, which can make the product development process a bit cumbersome. Things don’t always go according to plan. People often surprise us, and this is great. This unpredictability should be embraced and celebrated because it ultimately helps you understand your customers better.

That’s why it’s so important to put people at the center of every product development and innovation process, and why it’s so important to keep building software that enables our customers to innovate for them, too.

At my company, Smartsheet, customer feedback is some of the most valuable and influential input into our roadmap and product development processes, including new customers. With that in mind, I have some advice for other business leaders looking to focus on the human side of innovation.

When onboarding new people to your platform it can be difficult to find out what it takes to get them started on the strongest footing possible. ? Take a step back and ask your customer a quick question.

Many businesses struggle to find the best way to get their most useful resources into the hands of new customers. So did my company. You might have used machine learning to try to predict what a new customer would want based on what you know about the company or industry, or what other customers are successfully using. Perhaps you could have asked more questions about their team or organization to try to predict what they might need. And, like my company, you may have still heard from new customers that they couldn’t easily find resources and templates that they could apply to their jobs.

It might help simplify things. Just ask people who use them. When someone signs into your platform for the first time, ask, “What is your job? What are you trying to do on this platform?”

If you want simplicity and want to know what your customers need to get started, just ask. In our case, an amazing 85% of people answered her two questions about onboarding. You may find that most new users already have a strong and clear idea of ​​the problem your product is trying to solve.

The more we work with our customers, the more we can focus the subsequent product experience and product roadmap on what they want.

So how do you ensure that customer feedback is prioritized throughout the (sometimes messy) product development journey?

Define the customer problem you are trying to solve with each product enhancement and put that at the center of your process. Documents include customer surveys and direct quotes from people about obstacles they’ve encountered or problems they’re facing.

Here is an example:

Many of our customers use forms on mobile apps to submit information, photos, and files from anywhere. One of her clients in the construction industry pointed out that field workers often write things down on paper. This led us to develop and release her form offline so that users can get what they need in the field. The app automatically sends this data when the user is back in range and connected to the internet.

Customer feedback is readily available. These people have demonstrated an urgent need for product enhancements.

Technology is evolving at the pace that people access and understand it. By embracing the human process on both sides, regardless of how thorny the human process is, we can create truly transformative technologies with a wide range of human influences that eliminate complexity and unlock potential. can provide.

