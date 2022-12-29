Natural gummy vitamins, supplements may cure pill fatigue.





From nausea to a bitter aftertaste, taking medicine is no fun.

This is especially true for those who take many medicinal pills or large softgel capsules of vitamins or nutritional supplements daily. I know to

As such, functional gummies currently account for a 40% share of U.S. dietary supplement shelf space.The burgeoning market is estimated to be worth $9.5 billion, according to The Insight Partner. It will increase to $16.5 billion by 2028.

Two Israeli companies, Capsoil and TopGum, have entered the field with innovative functional gummies that deliver more of the ingredients you want and eliminate unwanted ingredients like sugar.

Banish Pill Fatigue

Dr. Itay Shafat, Scientific Director of Capsoil FoodTech and a seasoned veteran of the nutritional supplement market, was aware of the global phenomenon of pill fatigue and the soaring popularity of gummies.

A key innovation of the Capsoil R&D team based in Kibbutz Shefaim was overcoming the difficulty of adding oily functional compounds to gummies.

Because gummies are watery matrices, oily vitamins and nutritional supplements migrate to the surface, exposing them to the risk of oxidation and spoilage, which impairs flavor.

Due to this difficulty, existing functional gummies are only infused with 15 to 20 mg of oily ingredients, according to Shafat, so to get a meaningful amount of at least 100 mg, it takes at least five You must eat gummies.

Capsoil solves this problem with a technology that converts oily compounds into powders that easily dissolve in water and remain stable.

In a pilot study with pomegranate seed oil, Capsoil achieved 250 mg of powder per gummy while still maintaining flavor and a pleasant mouthfeel.

Ingredients Capsoil offers in fruit flavored gummies include vitamins A, D, E and K. Coenzyme Q-10 (a powerful antioxidant); carotenoids (for immune system and eye health), MCTs (medium chain triglycerides for various health benefits); terpenes (natural anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-inflammatory) diabetic aromatic compounds) and cannabinoids.

According to Shafat, the supplement with the largest market share to date is omega-3 fatty acids worth $3 billion annually. Capsoil Omega-3 gummies feature a citrus flavor to mask the underlying fishy taste. Other gummies come in lime, raspberry and tropical flavors.

food as medicine

Israel-based family-owned Prodalim, a multinational supplier of natural fruit extracts and concentrates for the food and beverage industry, partners with Capsoil to bring functional fruit juices to supermarket shelves in early 2023 doing.

Shafat sees a growing connection between food and nutritional supplements, and an increasingly blurred line between pharmacies and supermarkets.

Coffee rich in Capsoils oil-based functional ingredients. Photo credit: Capsoil

Capsoils technology opens the door to products such as juices fortified with MCTs and ice pops fortified with omega fatty acids. Even hot beverages like coffee or tea can be infused with vitamins A, D, E, K or beneficial oils like hemp oil to give your body a positive upgrade. .

The pandemic has had a huge impact on consumer readiness for this change, Shafat said.

More than ever, people are taking care of their health and embracing the concept of food as medicine. In addition, people are living longer and understand the need for healthy aging.

While the US is the largest market for nutritional supplements, Shafat believes Asia has greater potential in the functional food sector.

Get ready for gummy ceuticals

TopGum is an Israeli company that produces functional gummies for leading brands seeking a delicious format for their nutritional supplements.

Last year, we launched a patented gummy ceutical based on an inherently sweet, plant-based fiber that is easy to digest and has powerful prebiotic benefits. Gummies are also gluten-free, vegan, kosher and halal.

TopGum Gummiceuticals are based on naturally sweet plant fibers. Photo courtesy of TopGum

TopGums’ production plant in southern Israel can produce 1 million gummies per hour. Ingredients cover a variety of botanical extracts, vitamins and minerals in concentrated doses.

An interesting example is gummies that contain superfoods (curcumin/ginger, turmeric, or spirulina). Yingyang with valenwort extract and ginseng to boost libido. Cranberry extract gummies taken daily for bladder health and treatment of urinary tract infections. And those that have active agents clinically proven to help boost brain function and focus.

According to Doron Delouya, TopGum’s Vice President of Products, TopGum recently completed a long and complicated process to become USDA certified as an organic manufacturer of gummies.

This designation is important, he says. Consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the health quality, ingredient sources and environmental footprint of the foods and supplements they consume.

