New malvertising campaign via Google Ads targets users searching for popular software





December 29, 2022 Ravie Lakshmanan Online Security / Malvertising

Users searching for popular software are being targeted in new malvertising campaigns that abuse Google ads to deliver trojanized variants that deploy malware such as Raccoon Stealer and Vidar. increase.

This activity relies on seemingly trustworthy websites with typosquatted domain names that appear at the top of Google search results in the form of malicious ads by hijacking searches for specific keywords. increase.

The ultimate goal of such attacks is to trick unsuspecting users into downloading malicious or potentially unwanted applications.

In one campaign published by Guardio Labs, we see attackers creating a network of benign sites that are being promoted on search engines. Clicking on these sites redirects visitors to a phishing page containing a trojanized ZIP archive of him hosted on Dropbox or OneDrive.

Researcher Nati Tal said, “The moment these ‘fake’ sites are visited by targeted visitors (visitors who actually clicked on promoted search results), the server instantly identifies them as fraudulent sites. and from there to the malicious payload.

Camouflaged software includes AnyDesk, Dashlane, Grammarly, Malwarebytes, Microsoft Visual Studio, MSI Afterburner, Slack, and Zoom.

Guardio Labs, which dubbed the campaign MasquerAds, believes it came from a threat actor it tracks under the name Vermux, who “abuses a huge number of brands and continues to evolve.”

The Vermux operation singled out users primarily in Canada and the United States, using masquerAds sites tailored to search for AnyDesk and MSI Afterburner to proliferate cryptocurrency miners and Vidar information stealers.

This development demonstrates the continued use of typosquatted domains that mimic legitimate software to lure users into installing malicious Android and Windows apps.

It’s also not the first time the Google Ads platform has been used to deliver malware. Last month, Microsoft unveiled an attack campaign it uses to deploy his BATLOADER using advertising services to drop the Royal ransomware.

Besides BATLOADER, malicious actors also use malvertising techniques to distribute IcedID malware through clone web pages of well-known applications such as Adobe, Brave, Discord, LibreOffice, Mozilla Thunderbird, TeamViewer, etc. .

Trend Micro said last week, “IcedID is a notable malware family that can deliver other payloads, including Cobalt Strike and other malware.” It can carry out highly impactful follow-through attacks that lead to system-wide compromises.”

The findings of the study were published by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as “malicious sites where cybercriminals use search engine advertising services to impersonate brands and host ransomware to steal login credentials and other financial information. It also came out when I warned that it is directing users to

Did you find this article interesting? Follow us on Twitter  and LinkedIn to read the exclusive content we post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehackernews.com/2022/12/new-malvertising-campaign-via-google.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos