6 best innovation stories for 2022





Over the past year, Horizons’ long stories have delved into the technologies that could shape our future, including everything from cancer-destroying bacteria to satellite launch stations. Conversely, detailed reports span forward-looking areas such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, robotics, and commercial space travel.

As 2022 draws to a close, some stories stand out as the wildest and most exciting breakthroughs. Here’s our list of the best Horizons stories of the year.

Space companies finally reckoned with their crap

Rocket Lab develops reusable rockets to reduce wasted space. Rocket Lab

As the private space race heats up, entrepreneurs are starting to tackle the elephant in the room. That’s the vast amount of waste they leave behind on the final frontier. In recent years, space magnates have decided to incorporate reusable components into their rockets, not entirely out of environmental concerns, but also in the desire to reduce operating costs. It shows how to be environmentally friendly.

A glimpse into the 21st century gold rush

California’s Salton Sea could supply lithium to power the electric car revolution. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

As the global demand for electric vehicles soars, it becomes clear that lithium-ion batteries will require large amounts of lithium. The high-demand metal is typically sourced from mines in Latin America, Australia and China, but global supply is limited, so the recent very high lithium price is driving up the cost of EVs. But the solution to this dilemma may lie in salt lakes in the California desert. There, lithium leftovers from geothermal power plants could help satisfy the appetite for EVs. Read the story here.

This classic sci-fi franchise uses AI to revive dead characters

A Ukrainian tech company is helping Mark Hamill stop aging with the help of AI.Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Star Wars fans may have noticed that the resurrected young Luke Skywalker sounded a little strange in The Mandalorian and Boba Fett books. Although it claimed to be synthetic, the production process was not that simple. In fact, it was based on Mark Hamill’s voice. A Ukrainian tech company gave his AI an old voice recording. This kind of technology could change the movie industry forever.

Get to know the meme kings of the 2022s

Boris Dayma helped bring seemingly endless AI tools to the masses, allowing them to create weird images like Craiyon.

If you’ve used Twitter in the past year, screenshots of feverish dreams, like Yoda robbing a liquor store, Guy Fieri giving a TED talk, or an octopus. You may have come across a shocking meme that makes you feel like Assembling IKEA furniture. Thanks to Boris Dayma, a machine learning engineer for democratizing the DALL-E Mini, an AI platform that creates memes. Here’s how (and why) he did it.

Robots could rival human chefs

Scientists may have figured out how to give robots important cooking skills. ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Automatons have gotten pretty good at food preparation, like flipping burgers and assembling pizzas. But scientists have long struggled to give them an important culinary ability: taste. Presented a useful technique. But will human chefs ever really take over? Dig here.

Once you have a headache-free EV road trip

A greener, easier road trip may be on the horizon.Viaframe/Corbis/Getty Images

Thanks to today’s wide selection of electric vehicles, cross-country expeditions no longer need to be accompanied by carbon-emitting vehicles. However, trekking in a Tesla or Nissan Leaf is not as convenient as traveling in a petrol vehicle. EV chargers are not as widespread as petrol pumps, and it still takes a long time to charge an electric vehicle. But an eco-friendly driving experience could end up being much easier. When you expect an easier ride, it’s here.

This is HORIZONS, a newsletter exploring today’s innovations shaping the world of tomorrow. Subscribe for free.

Learn something new every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inverse.com/innovation/best-horizons-innovation-stories-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos